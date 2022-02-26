Destiny 2 Piece of Mind god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Pulse rifles are a staple weapon type in Destiny 2 due to their flexibility of viable ranges and different playstyle options. While auto rifles require you to close some distance and scout rifles are made for longer ranges, pulse rifles can be used in practically any engagement. With the release of Season of the Risen in Destiny 2, players have a new pulse rifle to hunt for, and it’s a good one.

Piece of Mind is one of the only new rapid-fire-frame pulse rifles in Destiny 2 as of the release of The Witch Queen expansion. It has excellent stats and a wide perk pool allowing players to take full advantage of its rapid-fire frame prowess. Piece of Mind is an excellent option in both PvE and PvP and depending on what perks you get, it could be your new favorite pulse rifle.

How to get Piece of Mind

Piece of Mind is a little bit of a grind, but nonetheless straightforward to get. To first acquire the weapon, you must hit level 45 in the Season of the Risen pass. Once you first acquire the weapon, you can then unlock the ability to craft it with specific perks at the Relic on Mars. Further progression through the seasonal pass will unlock the ability to get Piece of Mind drops through various playlist activities.

Piece of Mind Stats

Impact: 23

Range: 38

Stability: 51

Handling: 34

Reload Speed 39

Rounds Per Minute: 540

Magazine: 35

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Overflow / Stats for All

Perk 2: Harmony / Focused Fury

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll