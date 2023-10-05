Destiny 2: Pit of Heresy Loot Table

The Pit of Heresy is one of Destiny 2’s more complicated dungeons. You’ll need to work together with your fire team to overcome the challenges awaiting you here, and after you conquer these tough obstacles, there are several rewards waiting for you to collect.

Each encounter in Destiny 2’s Pit of Heresy comes with unique drops, giving you the chance to earn a variety of armor and weapons to add to your collection. They will have distinct rolls, which means you might not get the perfect combination, and you can always go through this dungeon again to try for better rolls. Here’s what you need to know about the loot table for Destiny 2’s Pit of Heresy.

All Loot Drops in Destiny 2’s Pit of Heresy

Image via Bungie

The Pit of Heresy is a relatively straightforward encounter in Destiny 2. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer as wide of a range of unique items as other dungeons. Many of the items featured as a reward can be found throughout other activities scattered on the Moon location. However, a distinct difference is a higher chance to obtain armor with high stats, which makes it an appealing location to grind if your Destiny 2 group isn’t too picky about where they need to go. They’re purely seeking solid armor and gear.

The one weapon that you can get from the Pit of Heresy that does not appear in other parts of Destiny 2 is the Premontion Pulse Rifle, a Void-based weapon. Unfortunately, it is not craftable, but you’ll be trying to hunt down a specific drop of this weapon or one that fits your build on your Guardian.

These are all the weapons and gear you can get for completing the Pit of Heresy in Destiny 2, revealing the entire loot table to you.

Item Name Equipment Slot A Fine Memorial Machine Gun (Arc) Arc Logic Auto Rifle (Arc) Dream Breaker Fusion Rifle (Solar) Every Waking Moment Submachine Gun (Void) Loud Lullaby Hand Cannon (Kinetic) Love and Death Grenade Launcher (Solar) Night Terror Sword (Arc) One Small Step Shotgun (Kinetic) Premonition Pulse Rifle (Void) Tranquility Sniper Rifle (Kinetic)

Suppose you have a Hymn of Desecration on your Guardian. In that case, this opens up a smaller pool of weapons you can only obtain in Destiny 2 during the Chamber of Suffering encounter in the Pit of Heresy. You can potentially loot these three weapons by consuming this item.