Destiny 2 Recurrent Impact God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Season of the Risen in Destiny 2 comes a slew of new Cabal adorned weapons that pack a mean punch. One of those weapons is the Recurrent Impact, a stasis-powered rapid-fire frame light machine gun that has quickly become one of the go-to LMGs for both PvE and PvP activities. Additionally, Recurrent Impact is one of the only craftable LMGs in the game, giving it access to enhanced level traits.

In PvE, Recurrent Impact is possibly one of the best weapons for mass ad clearing. Additionally, Recurrent Impact does pretty respectable damage to bosses and majors, making the weapon an excellent choice for practically any PvE activity. In PvP, Recurrent Impact feels like any other LMG, which is actually a good thing. With a power ammo pick-up, Recurrent Impact can easily get a few kills, but you might be better off with something like a grenade launcher.

How to get Recurrent Impact

Recurrent Impact is a Season of the Risen exclusive weapon meaning that it can be a bit difficult to acquire at first. First, Recurrent Impact can drop from Season of the Risen-related activities such as PsiOps Battlegrounds and decrypting focused Umbral Engrams. Once you get a couple of deep-sight resonance versions of the Recurrent Impact it can then be crafted at the Relic on Mars.

Recurrent Impact Stats

Impact: 25

Range: 34

Stability: 43

Handling: 40

Reload Speed 66

Rounds Per Minute: 900

Magazine: 78

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Subsistence (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Headstone / Frenzy (Enhanced)

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll