Destiny 2 Rite of Dawning quest guide

The Rite of Dawning is a quest that players can complete as part of The Dawning 2021 event in Destiny 2. For this quest, they will need to track down assorted items and ingredients in the world of Destiny 2.

After starting the quest by visiting Eva in the Tower, players will need to go visit Zavala who can be found in the main courtyard area where you spawn in, overlooking the Last City.

Step 1 – Find the Red Legion Datapad inFirebase Hades

The datapad can be found just near the eastern wall of the area before you arrive at the entrance to the base itself.

Step 2 – Collect a Ceremonial Cup and Ritual Schematics

The Ceremonial Cup can be found in the Pathfinders Crash Lost Sector, on the far side of the area, along the eastern ridge near the entrance from the Winding Cove.

Ritual Schematics can be found by killing Cabal enemies.

Step 3 – Find the Vestaments

You will need to complete The Arms Dealer strike in the EDZ to get the Torobatl Ceremonial Vestments. Finish the Strike and open the chest at the end to get them.

Step 4 – Deliver Dark Chocolate Motes to the Drifter

Make some Dark Chocolate Motes and deliver them to the Drifter in the Tower Annex. You will need Taken Butter from defeating Taken enemies, and Null Taste from getting Void kills.