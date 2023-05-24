Destiny 2: Season of the Deep – How to Get and Use Deepsight Harmonizer

Weapon crafting has long been a controversial addition to Destiny 2, and Bungie has recently made good on its pledge to make acquiring the Deepsight weapons you need to make use of the system more accessible. Deepsight Harmonizers, introduced with Destiny 2 Season 21: Season of the Deep, give all Guardians the ability, albeit extremely limited, to apply Deepsight resonance to any Legendary weapon currently craftable. This guide covers how to get and use Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2 Season 21.

How to Get Deepsight Harmonizers in Destiny 2 Season 21

Screenshot by Gamepur

Currently, there are only three Deepsight Harmonizers in Destiny 2, and all of them are on the Season Pass. You can get Deepsight Harmonizers for free at level 57 on the pass, while paid players get two more Deepsight Harmonizers at levels 47 and 62. There will certainly be more ways to get Deepsight Harmonizers either next season or, we can only hope, later in Season 21: Season of the Deep

Using these limited items is thankfully much easier than getting them. If you have any currently craftable weapons, you will see a fourth slot to the right of the mods and Infusion squares.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Use Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2 Season 21

If you have a Deepsight Harmonizer in your inventory, you can spend it there to apply Deepsight resonance to that particular weapon. You can then either complete the resonance objective or dismantle the weapon, as both will give you crafting progress. Note that using a Harmonizer doesn’t increase the amount of Pattern progress you can gain from a Deepsight weapon. You get one of the five you’ll need, no matter what.

Additionally, note that you’ll need to spend fifteen Spoils of Conquest alongside the Harmonizer to apply Deepsight resonance to a Raid weapon. I only really recommend using the Harmonizer on a Raid weapon you have four Patterns already unlocked for, as getting together a team for Raids isn’t always convenient, especially if you want to start farming for other weapons from the activity.