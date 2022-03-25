Destiny 2 Submission God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Submachine guns in Destiny 2 are without a doubt one of the best primary archetypes in the game. The combination of high fire rate and massive close-range damage makes for a deadly ad clearing weapon. With the release of the Vow of the Disciple Raid, a new bullet hose submachine gun has begun dropping, and it is just as deadly as you would expect. Submission is also craftable and has access to enhanced versions of perks, making it automatically better than some other SMG options.

Submission shines in PvE due to its ability to roll with practically every perk you would want on a submachine gun. Just like most SMGs in Destiny 2, Submission can easily be brought into high-tier content such as Raids or Dungeons. In PvP, Submission struggles to keep up with some other submachine guns such as Shayura’s Wrath and Multimach CCX, but can still be used relatively well with a highly aggressive playstyle.

How to get Submission

Submission is a weapon that exclusively drops from the Vow of the Disciple Raid. Unlike some other Raid weapons though, Submission drops from the first three encounters of the activity, giving you multiple chances to get your hands on the SMG. Once acquired, players can then purchase more Submission rolls with Spoils of Conquest once they have completed the Raid. Finally, Submission is a craftable weapon that will unlock after players have completed deep sight resonance for five separate Submission drops.

Submission Stats

Impact: 15

Range: 36

Stability: 51

Handling: 73

Reload Speed: 36

Rounds Per Minute: 900

Magazine: 37

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Overflow

Perk 2: Frenzy (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll