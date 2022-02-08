Destiny 2 The Swarm god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Ever since the return of the Light Machine Gun archetype in Destiny 2, players have been searching for the best available option. While there are several different options for picking an LMG, The Swarm is a hard-hitting slow-firing choice that may provide an interesting playstyle option to some guardians. If you value chunking higher-level majors and bosses with big damage, then The Swarm might find its home in your inventory.

Due to The Swarm’s status as a Nightfall exclusive weapon, it comes with the unique ability to drop as an Adept weapon. While it may be harder to get, Adept status will give The Swarm an all-around buff to all of its stats and make the weapon hit even harder. While The Swarm is definitely about big damage, the sub-group that it falls under does struggle a bit in PvP. That being said, the right perks and range options can prove to be quite useful in PvP, almost making The Swarm shoot like a high damage scout rifle.

How to get The Swarm

The Swarm is a Nightfall exclusive weapon that will only drop on certain predetermined weeks. While you may have to wait to get your hands on the weapon, The Swarm should prove to be an easy pick-up once it’s around. The Swarm has a chance to drop from all levels of Nightfall strikes, meaning you can farm the easiest difficulty if you want. That being said, the harder the difficulty, the better chance at getting the weapon to drop, so it might be worth getting a fire team together. If you see yourself as a master of PvE activities, you can try your hand at the Grandmaster difficulty version of the Nightfall and obtain the Adept version of The Swarm.

The Swarm Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 72

Stability: 40

Handling: 42

Reload Speed 44

Rounds Per Minute: 360

Magazine: 47

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tatical Mag

Perk 1: Vorpal Weapon

Perk 2: One for All

Masterwork: Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll