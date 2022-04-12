Destiny 2 Typhon GL5 God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Since the original release of Destiny 2 grenade launchers have always seen themselves shifting in and out of the meta. While most grenade launchers are viable, there are definite favorites when it comes to doing maximum damage in both PvE and PvP activities. Luckily, Typhon GL5 is one of the good ones due to it being able to roll with practically every trait you would need on a power grenade launcher.

In PvE, Typhon GL5 feels practically identical to the fan-favorite sunset Wendigo GL3 launcher, and might even be better in some situations. With the right traits, Typhon GL5 is an excellent option if you’re looking to do big damage to bosses and majors. In PvP, Typhon GL5 is actually a pretty good choice for a guardian-focused power weapon. If you prioritize velocity, you can pull off some quick kills that will easily catch opposing guardians off-guard.

How to get Typhon GL5

Typhon GL5 is quite easy to get your hands on but may prove challenging to farm for. The weapon is classified as a world drop, meaning you can get it by doing practically anything in Destiny 2 including ranking up factions, turning in engrams, and completing activities. Additionally, Keep an eye out for the Typhon GL5 at the tower gunsmith Banshee-44 as he can periodically have a fixed roll of the weapon in his store.

Typhon GL5 Stats

Blast Radius: 30

Velocity: 41

Stability: 48

Handling: 48

Reload Speed: 51

Rounds Per Minute: 120

Magazine: 6

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Explosive Light

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll