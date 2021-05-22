Destiny 2 Vault of Glass World’s First Race – Who is winning?

Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass will be going live in the game today, May 22, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. Contest Mode will be active, and the World’s First Race will once again begin to see who is the first team in the world to finish the Raid. This time, things are a little different.

Because the Raid has already appeared in the game, players will need to finish the Raid, then complete the Vault of Glass Challenge Mode, with the first team to claim the Tempo’s Edge Triumph becoming the winner. We will keep something of a live coverage of the race below, updating who is in the lead, and any major events or changes over the course of the race.

Who is winning the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass World’s First Race?

Vault of Glass will release on May 22 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time. Please check back after that time for rolling coverage of the Vault of Glass Raid.

Contest Mode and World’s First Rules

The encounter cap will be 1300 Power. Players will Power over this value will not benefit from it during contest mode.

Clearing the raid with Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director.

Completing each encounter in this newly unlocked Challenge Mode, while also finishing a curated list of Triumphs will be how a fireteam crosses the World First finish line. To remove the guesswork, in the Challenge Mode, your team will wipe if you fail the conditions of the Triumph during the encounter.



The first Fireteam of 6 to complete the Vault of Glass raid then complete the Vault of Glass Challenge Mode and claim the Tempo’s Edge Triumph will be declared World First by Bungie from @Bungie on Twitter after verification from the analytics team.

If a Fireteam cycled through different members during their attempt, the final 6 remaining upon the completion of the final encounter of the Challenge Mode activity where at least one member of the Fireteam claims the Tempo’s Edge Triumph will be declared the winners and be awarded raid World First title belts.

The Fireteam must loot the final chest before returning to Orbit and claim the Triumph or their finish may not be recorded. A team’s official finish will be recorded when they return to Orbit.