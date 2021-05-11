Destiny 2 Weasel Error – What Does It Mean?

Destiny 2 is prone to throwing out error messages whenever Bungie tries to do anything too fancy. From seasons changing to full expansions dropping, it rarely seems to go too smoothly, and players can end up dealing with all manner or error codes.

Weasel is a common error code to almost everyone who players Destiny 2 will be hit with at some point in-game, so in this article we will run through the ins and outs of the code.

Destiny 2 Weasel Error

According to the Bungie website, here’s the information about the cause of the Weasel error. They do have a note at the start to say that Cross-Save can cause Weasel errors if you try to sign on to two platforms at once.

WEASEL is a split-off error that was previously grouped under CENTIPEDE. This split helps expedite investigations and fixes and will be easier to understand the specific issue the player is experiencing.

The main causes of the weasel error are as follows:

Players who attempt to log in to multiple platforms simultaneously while Cross Save is enabled on their account will receive a WEASEL error on which ever platform they logged in on first.

If a player is in an activity when a ban is applied to their account, they will be returned to the title screen with a WEASEL error. This specific WEASEL error is a result of, not the cause of, their Destiny ban.

Now, I would like to point out that I am neither banned, nor a cross-save user, and I get hit by the Weasel error a lot, so it also seems to pop up as just a general networking error. There is nothing players can do to fix the error, other than simply retry to connect to the game.