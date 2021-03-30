Destiny 2 Update Today – Weekly Reset Details – March 30, 2021

Each Tuesday, Destiny 2 receives a weekly update, which will reset the activities in the game, giving us all a chance to earn some more loot. It the day when we plan our week and decide what we will be doing to grab those weapons and armor pieces that we want and get a bit more Power.

What time is the Destiny 2 weekly reset?

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset occurs at the following times:

East Coast U.S.: 12 PM EDT

West Coast U.S.: 9 AM PDT

U.K.: 5 PM BST

Europe: 7 PM CEST

Weekly reset details – March 30, 2021

Altar of Sorrow – Heretic

– Heretic Nightmare Hunts – Rage, Fear, Despair

– Rage, Fear, Despair Empire Hunt – The Warrior

– The Warrior Eclipsed Zone – Asterion Abyss, Europa

– Asterion Abyss, Europa Exo Simulation – Safeguard

– Safeguard Strike Modifiers – Solar Singe, Brawler, Iron

– Solar Singe, Brawler, Iron Nightfalls – Ordeal: Proving Ground

– Ordeal: Proving Ground Ordeal Modifiers (Adept) – Scorched Earth

– Scorched Earth Ordeal Modifiers (Hero) – Champions: Unstoppable, Champions: Barrier, Champions: Cabal, Extra Shields, Ignovun’s Challenge, and all previous tier’s modifiers.

– Champions: Unstoppable, Champions: Barrier, Champions: Cabal, Extra Shields, Ignovun’s Challenge, and all previous tier’s modifiers. Ordeal Modifiers ( Legend ) – Equipment Locked, Match Game, Extra Shields, and all previous tier’s modifiers.

) – Equipment Locked, Match Game, Extra Shields, and all previous tier’s modifiers. Ordeal Modifiers ( Master ) – Attrition, Champions: Mob, and all previous tier’s modifiers.

) – Attrition, Champions: Mob, and all previous tier’s modifiers. Ordeal Modifiers (Grandmaster) – Chaff, Limited Revives, Extinguish, all previous tier’s modifiers.

– Chaff, Limited Revives, Extinguish, all previous tier’s modifiers. Ascendant Challenge – Shattered Ruins, Spine of Keres

– Shattered Ruins, Spine of Keres Dreaming City Curse Cycle – Medium

– Medium Crucible Rotator – Control, Elimination, Rumble, Showdown

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.