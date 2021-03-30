Destiny 2 Update Today – Weekly Reset Details – March 30, 2021
Want to know what you will be doing in Destiny 2 this week?
Each Tuesday, Destiny 2 receives a weekly update, which will reset the activities in the game, giving us all a chance to earn some more loot. It the day when we plan our week and decide what we will be doing to grab those weapons and armor pieces that we want and get a bit more Power.
What time is the Destiny 2 weekly reset?
The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset occurs at the following times:
- East Coast U.S.: 12 PM EDT
- West Coast U.S.: 9 AM PDT
- U.K.: 5 PM BST
- Europe: 7 PM CEST
Weekly reset details – March 30, 2021
- Altar of Sorrow – Heretic
- Nightmare Hunts – Rage, Fear, Despair
- Empire Hunt – The Warrior
- Eclipsed Zone – Asterion Abyss, Europa
- Exo Simulation – Safeguard
- Strike Modifiers – Solar Singe, Brawler, Iron
- Nightfalls – Ordeal: Proving Ground
- Ordeal Modifiers (Adept) – Scorched Earth
- Ordeal Modifiers (Hero) – Champions: Unstoppable, Champions: Barrier, Champions: Cabal, Extra Shields, Ignovun’s Challenge, and all previous tier’s modifiers.
- Ordeal Modifiers (Legend) – Equipment Locked, Match Game, Extra Shields, and all previous tier’s modifiers.
- Ordeal Modifiers (Master) – Attrition, Champions: Mob, and all previous tier’s modifiers.
- Ordeal Modifiers (Grandmaster) – Chaff, Limited Revives, Extinguish, all previous tier’s modifiers.
- Ascendant Challenge – Shattered Ruins, Spine of Keres
- Dreaming City Curse Cycle – Medium
- Crucible Rotator – Control, Elimination, Rumble, Showdown
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.