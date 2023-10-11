Destiny 2: What Are Champions and How to Defeat Them?

With the release of Shadowkeep, there have been some interesting developments in the grunt factory when it comes to various enemy factions around the galaxy. In an attempt to annoy Guardians further by adding more challenges, Destiny 2 has introduced the Champion archetype, which carries a bit more firepower and toughness than what we’re used to.

As a coping mechanism, players have gathered around the tower, sharing secrets and strategies on how to approach these encounters best. After much discussion and debate, we believe that we’ve found the key to defeating these guys.

How To Defeat Barrier Champions

Image via Bungie

Barrier champions can be some of the most annoying enemies to encounter, especially for the unprepared. In this case, you’ll want to be prepared for a long-drawn-out fight thanks to their auto-recovery abilities. This, of course, activates when their health reaches that one-third point, so don’t go all out in the early stages of the fight. Instead, rely on your special abilities, like radiant for solar users or volatile round for void users, to melt through their shields easier.

How To Defeat Unstoppable Champions

Image via Bungie

Despite their name, Unstoppable isn’t so bad once you get to know them. In fact, they’re quite simple to deal with once you figure out their weaknesses, which is to stop them in their tracks by stunning them with abilities. In order to do that, you will need to pick up the crowd control abilities, which are Blind for Arc, Ignition for Solar, Suspend for Strand, and Shatter for Stasis. I must reiterate that you must stun them, or they’ll stay on you like bees to honey, which, if you haven’t experienced that before, is neither very fun nor productive.

How To Defeat Overload Champions

Image via Bungie

As if learning this information wasn’t already an overload, we now have the annoying champions to deal with. They definitely live up to their name, thanks to the constant barrage of pressure constantly coming our way whenever they enter the field. Countering these enemies is a special case, thanks to the very specific mods and abilities needed to disrupt them long enough to do damage. These can be gained through upgrading your artifacts, empowering subclass abilities, and using special rounds for your guns, like Overload.