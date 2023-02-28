All Strand keywords in Destiny 2

Strand is an element that was added to Destiny 2 for the Lightfall expansion. It’s a powerful Darkness ability that Guardians unlock during their time on Neptune, giving them access to the strands of the universe, utilizing it against the Witness and the forces Calus is unleashing across the solar system. Because it’s a new element, it’s coming with a handful of notable keywords all Destiny 2 players will want to know. This guide covers all Strand keywords you can expect to use while playing Destiny 2.

All Strand keyword definitions and how they work in Destiny 2

There are three notable keywords you’re going to encounter when using Strand in Destiny 2: Suspend, Unravel, and Sever. These are actions you can use while you unleash your Strand abilities and will be regularly used by your Guardian, and any Strand-based arsenal they find while playing Lightfall.

Related: Should you play the Be Brave or Become Legend difficulty for Destiny 2’s Lightfall campaign?

Here’s what you need to know about these critical keywords.

Suspend – A suspended PvE enemy is lifted off the ground for a brief duration and is essentially disabled. In PvP, suspended players are lifted off the ground but can still move (albeit slowly) and fire their weapons to fight back.

– A suspended PvE enemy is lifted off the ground for a brief duration and is essentially disabled. In PvP, suspended players are lifted off the ground but can still move (albeit slowly) and fire their weapons to fight back. Unravel – Attacking an unraveled enemy will cause threads to burst out of the target and attack other nearby targets. Once hit, that target will also become unraveled.

– Attacking an unraveled enemy will cause threads to burst out of the target and attack other nearby targets. Once hit, that target will also become unraveled. Sever – A severed enemy is less capable of affecting the material world, reducing their damage output.

Strand can be used to take advantage of an enemy and suspend them in combat, giving you and your Fireteam a quick breather. You’ll also be able to utilize it to hone in on a target, holding them in place for the next attack against them.