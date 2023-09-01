Destiny 2: Who Is Winning Crota’s End World First Race? – All Updates

The world’s first race for Destiny 2’s Crota’s End begins today. Players will be vying for their chance to be the first ones to finish it, completing the raid once and the particular challenges. These challenges will be unique and difficult to master.

Although many teams will be competing over the weekend to finish the race first and earn the emblem, only one team can be crowned the winner of the World’s First race. This guide will share where all the teams are during this race, who is currently in the lead, and who will land on top as the winner of Destiny 2’s Crota’s End World First race.

Who is Winning Crota’s End World First Race in Destiny 2? All Updates

Image via Bungie’s YouTube channel

Right now, the Destiny 2 teams are likely getting ready to embark into the Crota’s End raid. Bungie has provided an update to all contestants, sharing what exotics have been banned, namely the Tessellation, Weavewalk Aspect, Banner of War, Foetracer, Elemental Munitions, Overload Hand Cannon, Frenzied Stacks, All ammo Reserves, and All Font Armor Charge mods have been disabled throughout the contest mode. Players also have a 48-hour window to complete the race, which will be good for any other Destiny 2 players trying to finish the raid before the end of the weekend.

Right now, no one is in the standing, and no one is ahead. We will update this guide as we get closer to the Destiny 2’s Crota’s End raid event.