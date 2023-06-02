Diablo 4 – All Materials & How to Get Them

While exploring Sanctuary in Diablo 4, plenty of materials and resources will be available throughout your playthrough that you can pick up and use to craft or upgrade your gear. Although these resources are trivial on their own, they become critical components in crafting projects that will make your character stronger, and they can upgrade many aspects of your equipment.

These materials come from many unique resources, and not all of them are the same. You may need to seek out specific ones while playing the game, especially if a challenging crafting project awaits you back in town. Here’s what you need to know about all materials you can find in Diablo 4 and how to get them.

Every Material and Where To Get Them in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 23 materials, each unique to one another, for you to find in Diablo 4. Each of them comes from different sources that you can find while playing the game. Some might drop from specific monsters that you battle in the dungeon, while others might appear while exploring the overworld, and you can grab them off the ground.

These are all of the materials in Diablo 4, and where they drop, so you regularly farm them to improve your gear.