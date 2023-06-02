Diablo 4 – All Materials & How to Get Them
There are several crafting materials you need to use in Diablo 4, and this guide shows you where to find each one.
While exploring Sanctuary in Diablo 4, plenty of materials and resources will be available throughout your playthrough that you can pick up and use to craft or upgrade your gear. Although these resources are trivial on their own, they become critical components in crafting projects that will make your character stronger, and they can upgrade many aspects of your equipment.
These materials come from many unique resources, and not all of them are the same. You may need to seek out specific ones while playing the game, especially if a challenging crafting project awaits you back in town. Here’s what you need to know about all materials you can find in Diablo 4 and how to get them.
Every Material and Where To Get Them in Diablo 4
There are 23 materials, each unique to one another, for you to find in Diablo 4. Each of them comes from different sources that you can find while playing the game. Some might drop from specific monsters that you battle in the dungeon, while others might appear while exploring the overworld, and you can grab them off the ground.
These are all of the materials in Diablo 4, and where they drop, so you regularly farm them to improve your gear.
|Material Icon
|Material
|Where to Find Them
|Abstruse Sigil
|Abstruse Sigils are rare, and they only drop from Salvaging Legendary jewelry.
|Angelbreath
|Angelbreath is a relatively common item and can appear almost anywhere in the overworld of Diablo 4.
|Baleful Fragment
|Baleful Fragments will only appear after Salvaging a Legendary Weapon.
|Biteberry
|Biteberries are a rare resource that only appears in the Fractured Peaks region.
|Blightshade
|Blightshade is another rare material that can only appear in the overworld while exploring the Hawezar region.
|Coiling Ward
|Coiling Ward is extremely rare but reliably drops when Salvaging Legendary armor pieces.
|Crushed Beast Bones
|There’s a chance you can find Crushed Beast Bones by defeating Werecreatures in the overworld.
|Demon’s Heart
|There’s a chance a Demon’s Heart will drop after defeating Demonic creatures in Diablo 4.
|Fiend Rose
|The only way to find Fiend Roses is by searching the overworld during a Helltide event.
|Forgotten Soul
|This is a rare material that only appears during the Helltide event.
|Gallowvine
|Gallowvine is a common herb that appears throughout the overworld of Diablo 4.
|Grave Dust
|Grave Dust has a chance to drop after defeating Undead enemies.
|Howler Moss
|Howler Moss is a rare material that only appears while exploring the Scosglen region.
|Iron Chunk
|Iron Chunks are relatively common, but they only appear in ore veins.
|Lifesbane
|Lifesbane is another troublesome material that only appears in the Kehjistan region.
|Paletongue
|The Paletongue resource drops from defeating evil humans that you encounter in the overworld of Diablo 4.
|Rawhide
|Rawhide is a relatively common material after defeating Animals or other Fur-based creatures in Diablo 4.
|Reddamine
|Reddamine is another plant that only appears in one region of the world, and that’s going to be the Dry Steppes.
|Scattered Prism
|Scattered Prism has the chance to drop after defeating Event or World Bosses.
|Sigil Powder
|Sigil Powder will only appear from Salvaging Nightmare Sigils from the Occultists. This material can drop from any tier of Nightmare Sigil.
|Silver Ore
|Silver Ore is a rarer resource that has the chance to drop from Glittering Ore deposits.
|Superior Leather
|Superior Leather is a higher-quality version of Rawhide and has the chance to drop from tougher Animals or Fur-covered enemies in Diablo 4.
|Veiled Crystal
|The Veiled Crystal can drop from Salvaging Rare Weapons or Armor.