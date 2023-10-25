Diablo 4 Endgame Bosses: How to Summon & Loot Tables

Are you looking to farm for some of the best gear in Diablo 4? Thanks to the recent update with Season of Blood, several new endgame bosses can provide the perfect opportunity for target farming Unique and Uber Unique gear and be a fun challenge.

Obtaining the right gear for a build in Diablo 4 can be the difference between success and failure. Thankfully, endgame bosses are the perfect way to amass and horde a selection of items for any situation. Below, we cover all the important information needed for tackling these battles, and what can be earned in doing so.

All Endgame Bosses and Loot Tables

There are five endgame bosses for players to find and defeat, and each has dedicated loot tables that make farming for Unqiues and Uber Uniques easier while also providing a challenge for higher-level players.

Below, we have listed all these bosses, the requirements to summon them, and what loot each of them drops for each class, so you know exactly who to look for and what you can get from defeating these enemies.

Echo of Varshan and the Malignant Burrow

Anyone who played the Season of the Malignant will recognize this boss, and they have now become a permanent boss for players to battle in Diablo 4.

Varshan can be summoned on World Tiers 3 and 4, with slightly different requirements depending on the World Tiers. To summon Varshan, you will need to collect parts of his body, which you can gain from defeating Grotesque Debtors and completing Whispers, and opening their reward caches, which will guarantee a piece to drop.

In World Tier 3, you will need the Trembling Hand, Blackened Femur, and Gurgling Head; in World Tier 4, you also need a Malignant Heart. Once you have these items, you can summon Varshan and his dungeon called Malignant Burrow at the Tree of Whispers. You also have a chance to get the Demonbinder Mount Armor from this boss.

Here is the loot that Varshan drops:

All Classes

Frostburn

Mother’s Embrace

Barbarian

Fields of Crimson

100,000 Steps

Gohr’s Devastating Grip

Necromancer

Bloodless Scream

Deathless Visage

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Sorcerer

Staff of Endless Rage

Esu’s Heirloom

Raiment of the Infinite

Rogue

Condemnation

Eyes in the Dark

Skyhunter

Druid

Mad Wolf’s Glee

Vasily’s Prayer

Greatstaff of the Crone

Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint and the Hall of the Penitent

Image via Blizzard

Grigoire is a beefy, armored-up boss who is relatively simple to summon but involves doing one of the game’s less exciting endgame activities.

To summon Grigoire, you will need to find Living Steel, an item found in a specific chest in Helltide events, which occur every few hours. This item is found in a Tortured Gift of Living Steel, which costs 300 Cinders to open and will only appear on your map when you are near them. You will also need to defeat an enemy called He-Who-Grins-Wide-and-Waits before you can open the chest.

For World Tier 3, you only need two Living Steel; on World Tier 4, you will need five. Once you have these items, you can summon Grigoire and his dungeon, the Hall of the Penitent in Ked Bardu. This boss also has the Flesh-Weld Rod trophy that may drop, as well as its loot.

Here is the loot available from Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint:

All Classes

Penitent Greaves

Barbarian

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

Rage of Harrogath

Ancients’ Oath

Battle Trance

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Necromancer

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

Howl from Below

Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Sorcerer

Staff of Lam Esen

Iceheart Brais

Gloves of the Illuminator

Rogue

Word of Hakan

Grasp of Shadow

Windforce

Druid

Insatiable Fury

Hunter’s Zenith

Waxing Gibbous

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Lord Zir (Dark Master) and The Darkened Way

Image via Blizzard

Lord Zir is the vampire lord and main antagonist of Season of Blood and one of the tougher endgame bosses you can face in Diablo 4.

This boss, and the two that follow, can only be summoned on World Tier 4 and are some of the most challenging enemies to fight. For Lord Zir, you will need to complete World Bosses and Legion Events, which will have the chance to drop Exquisite Blood. You need nine of these items to summon and fight Lord Zir, who you can find at The Darkened Way in Fractured Peaks. This boss could potentially drop the Diadem of the Anicent cosmetic too.

Here is the loot that drops from Lord Zir:

All Classes

Penitent Greaves

Razorplate

Temerity

Barbarian

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

Rage of Harrogarth

Gohr’s Devastating Grips

Overkill

The Butcher’s Cleaver

Necromancer

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

Deathless Visage

Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Lidless Wall

Sorcerer

Staff of Endless Rage

Iceheart Brais

Raiment of the Infinite

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

Rogue

Grasp of Shadow

Eyes in the Dark

Skyhunter

Asheara’s Khanjar

Druid

Mad Wolf’s Glee

Vasily’s Prayer

Greatstaff of the Crone

Fleshrender

The Butcher’s Cleaver

The Beast in Ice and Glacial Fissure

Image via Blizzard

The Beast in Ice is a big, brutish boss that will put builds to the test. It will prove to be a challenging encounter, even for seasoned players.

For this endgame boss, you must collect Distilled Fear, an item you get from complete Nightmare Dungeons of tier 30 for higher, and 250 Sigil Powder, which you get from breaking down Nightmare Sigils. You take these to the Occultist, who can craft you a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. Activate it, and you can enter the Glacial Fissure in Fractured Peaks and fight The Beast in Ice.

It is worth noting that this is treated as a Nightmare Dungeon, and therefore, you have limited revives and affixes to deal with, so make sure you are at the appropriate level; we recommend around level 85 before you try to take this boss. Defeating this boss has the chance to drop the Skull torch and Fell Steed Trophies.

Here is the loot that drops from The Beast in Ice:

Barbarian

Fields of Crimson

100,000 Steps

Ancients’ Oath

Battle Trance

Hellhammer

Necromancer

Bloodless Scream

Howl from Below

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Ring of Mendeln

Sorcerer

Staff of Lam Esen

Esu’s Heirloom

Gloves of the Illuminator

The Oculus

Rogue

Condemnation

Word of Hakan

Windforce

Eaglehorn

Druid

Insatiable Fury

Hunter’s Zenith

Waxing Gibbous

Storm’s Companion

Duriel, King of the Maggots and the Gaping Crevasse

Image via Blizzard

Duriel is the biggest and baddest of the endgame bosses and arguably the hardest bit of content in the game, so you know it’s going to be a tough fight but with tremendous rewards.

To summon Duriel, you’ll need to fight some of the other endgame bosses to get some items. You must get two Mucus-Slick Eggs from Varshan and two Shards of Agony from Grigorie. With all these items, you can then summon Duriel and his dungeon, the Gaping Crevasse, at Kehijistan. This is a top-level fight, so you will need to bring all your best skills and preparation to defeat them. Defeating Duriel could also net you the Smoldering Brimstone Mount.

Below, we have listed all of Duriel’s loot, including the Uber Unique:

All Classes

Godslayer Crown

Flickerstep

Tibault’s Will

X’Fal’s Corroded Signet

Soulbrand

Banished Lord’s Talisman

Barbarian

Azurewrath

Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

Necromancer

Black River

Blood Moon Breeches

Sorcerer

Flamescar

Blue Rose

Rogue

Cowl of the Nameless

Scoundrel’s Leathers

Druid

Tempest Roar

Dolmen Stone

Uber Uniques