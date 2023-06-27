Diablo 4 June 27 Patch Notes: First Major Update Fixes Nightmare Dungeons & Issues Balance Changes

Diablo 4’s first big patch is here, and with it comes some notable changes to endgame content and rewards, as well as class buffs, bug fixes, and some quality-of-life improvements.

Some of the most notable are changes to EXP gained from Nightmare Dungeons and the rewards from endgame content such as Whispers and Helltides. Players can also look forward to multiple tweaks and buffs to their skills so they can destroy demons more effectively.

All Diablo 4 June 27, 2023 Patch Notes

Below you’ll find the June 27, 2023, patch notes for Diablo 4, including class balancing and changes, bug fixes, and adjustments to Nightmare Dungeons.

Gameplay

Most gameplay-related adjustments for this patch are centered on the rewards and QOL of endgame activities. This includes increased EXP rewards for killing monsters and completing Nightmare Dungeons, more EXP for opening Helltide chests, and some changes to whispers and loot drops from Helltide bosses.

General

The Helltide Roaming bosses will now more consistently drop higher-quality loot.

Players can now teleport to their Nightmare Dungeon directly through the map.

Weekly bonus caches from world bosses no longer have a level requirement for opening.

Rewards

Significantly increased the experience awarded for completing Nightmare Dungeons.

Significantly increased the experience gained from killing monsters in Nightmare Dungeons.

Helltide chests now provide substantially more bonus experience when opened.

Significantly increased rewarded experience from completing individual Whispers across the board.

Fixed an issue where no experience was awarded for completing the hold-out style event that can occur after finishing dungeon objectives.

Developer’s Note: We are currently working on increasing the monster and elite density of end-game content and plan to introduce this change early in Season 1.

Balance Changes

Every class in Diablo 4 has seen buffs to a good portion of their abilities in this patch, as well as to certain legendary aspects. this includes damage output, cooldowns, and effects. Basic Skills have seen particularly good buffs to help them feel more impactful.

Barbarian

Skills

Lunging Strike

Base damage increased from 30% to 33%.

Fury generated increased from 9 to 10.

Bash

Fury generated increased from 10 to 11.

Enhanced Bash’s Fortify increased from 10% to 20%.

Frenzy

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Flay

Bleeding base damage increased from 36% to 40%.

Fury generated increased from 9 to 10.

Enhanced Flay’s Vulnerable chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Double Swing

Base damage increased from 36% to 40%.

Kick

Cooldown reduced from 17 to 13 seconds.

Base damage dealt to enemies Knocked Back into terrain increased from 54% to 70%.

Charge

Enhanced Charge’s base damage dealt to enemies Knocked Back into terrain increased from 15% to 30%.

Leap

Mighty Leap Slow increased from 50% to 70%.

Iron Skin

Enhanced Iron Skin’s Barrier increased from 10% to 20% of Maximum Life.

Call of the Ancients

Prime Call of the Ancients Bonus Attack Speed increased from 10% to 20%.

Iron Maelstrom

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Prime Iron Maelstrom Bonus Critical Strike Chance increased from 10% to 30%.

Prime Iron Maelstrom Bonus Critical Strike Damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Bounding Slam

Base damage increased from 75% to 112%.

Legendary Aspects

Bul-Kathos

Earthquake flat damage increased from .39-.76 to .6-.83.

Earthquake

Earthquake flat damage increased from .39-.76 to .6-.83.

Dust Devil’s

Dust Devil flat damage increased from .16-.25 to .22-.32.

Windlasher

Dust Devil flat damage increased from .16-.25 to .22-.32.

Devilish

Dust Devil flat damage increased from .20-.36 to .24-.38.

Iron Warrior

Damage Reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%.

Developer’s Note: The below includes changes to flat damage Legendary Aspects. These effects scale with Item Power. For example, at 820 Item Power Bul-Kathos’ Earthquake increases from 1747-3404 to 2687-3717 damage.

Items

Overkill

Damage increased from 16%-30% to 24-38%.

Hellhammer

Flat damage increased from .3-.5 to .6-.8.

Druid

Skills

Earthspike

Base damage increased from 16% to 17%.

Spirit generated increased from 10 to 11.

Fierce Earthspike Fortify increased from 4% to 8%.

Wind Shear

Base damage increased from 17% to 18%.

Spirit generated increased from 12 to 13.

Claw

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Spirit generated increased from 10 to 11.

Wild Claw Double Attack Chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Fierce Claw base damage increased from 10% to 15%.

Maul

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Spirit generated increased from 14 to 15.

Enhanced Maul Fortify increased from 2% to 3%.

Lightning Storm

Enhanced Lightning Storm duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Primal Lightning Storm’s chance to Immobilize increased from 8% to 12%.

Shred

Third Attack base damage increased from 60% to 70%.

Enhanced Shred Healing increased from 1% to 2% of Maximum Life.

Raging Shred’s base damage increased from 51% to 70%.

Primal Shred’s Bonus Critical Strike Damage increased from 20% to 30%.

Wolves

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 11 seconds.

Ferocious Wolfpack Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 40%.

Hurricane

Base damage increased from 97.5% to 134%.

Rabies

Base Poisoning damage increased from 53% to 76%.

Cataclysm

Base damage increased from 52% to 64%.

Lacerate

Base damage increased from 400% to 460%.

Petrify

Critical Strike Damage Bonus increased from 25% to 30%.

Pummel

Base damage increased from 140% to 180%.

Passives

Bestial Rampage

Attack Speed Bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Damage Bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Nature’s Fury

Chance to cast a free spell increased from 20% to 30%.

Lupine Ferocity

Damage Bonus increased from 60% to 70%.

Legendary Aspects

Runeworker’s Conduit

Flat damage increased from 1 to 1.4.

Mangled

Chance increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Seismic-Shift

Cooldown decreased from 2.5-1.5 to 2-1 seconds.

Blurred Beast

Damage increased from 60-90% to 70-100%.

Necromancer

Skills

Reap

Base damage increased from 12% to 13%.

Acolyte Reap’s Cooldown between Corpses reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

Decompose

Base damage increased from 30% to 33%.

Base Essence generated per second increased from 7 to 8.

Corpses formed frequency increased from 2.5 to 2 seconds.

Hemorrhage

Base damage increased from 25% to 27%.

Essence generated increased from 8 to 9.

Bone Splinters

Base damage increased from 8% to 9%.

Essence generated increased from 6 to 7.

Sever

Initial base damage increased from 63% to 66%.

Enhanced Sever’s return base damage increased from 25% to 40%.

Blood Lance

Supernatural Blood Lance Overpower requirement reduced from 8 to 6 casts.

Bone Prison

Cooldown reduced from 20 to 18 seconds.

Dreadful Bone Prison’s Fortify increased from 5% to 8%.

Iron Maiden

Base damage increased from 10% to 20%.

Horrid Iron Maiden damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

Corpse Tendrils

Blight Corpse Tendrils chance to spawn a Blood Orb increased from 30% to 35%.

Bone Spikes

Base damage increased from 80% to 120%.

Raise Skeleton and Golem

Minions will now always engage targets with a cast Curse.

Passives

Kalan’s Edict

Damage taken duration requirement reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Rathma’s Vigor

Healthy duration requirement reduced from 15 to 12 seconds.

Spiked Armor

Thorns increased from .08/.16/.24 to .1/.2/.3.

Legendary Aspects

Bursting Bone

Flat damage increased from .022-.03 to .045-.06.

Flesh-Rending

Essence gained increased from 10-20 to 20-40.

Fastblood

Ultimate Cooldown Reduction increased from .5-1 to 1-1.5 seconds.

Rogue

Skills

Invigorating Strike

Base damage increased from 23% to 25%.

Blade Shift

Base damage increased from 15% to 16%.

Heartseeker

Base damage increased from 22% to 24%.

Primary Heartseeker damage increased from 30% to 75%.

Forceful Arrow

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Barrage

Base damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Caltrops

Methodical Caltrop’s Chill increased from 20% to 25%.

Smoke Grenade

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 13 seconds.

Rain of Arrows

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 55 seconds.

Prime Rain of Arrows imbuement potency increased from 20% to 30%.

Volley

Base damage increased from 70% to 105%.

Passives

Close Quarters Combat

Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Legendary Aspects

Escape Artist

Cooldown decreased from 100 to 45 seconds.

Umbrous

Lucky Hit Chance to gain a Dark Shroud increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.

Items

Eyes in the Dark

Increased Death Trap Cooldown reduced from 30-15% to 20-15%.

Sorcerer/Sorceress

Skills

Spark

Base damage increased from 8% to 10%.

Enhanced Spark damage increased from 5.6% to 7%.

Flickering Spark chance increased from 3% to 4%.

Frostbolt

Base damage increased from 35% to 38%.

Firebolt

Burning damage increased from 40% to 44%.

Charged Bolt

Base damage increased from 28% to 30%.

Incinerate

Base damage increased from 49% to 54%.

Enhanced Incinerate damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Greater Incinerate Immobilize requirement reduced from 4 to 3 seconds.

Fireball

Mana cost decreased from 40 to 35.

Frozen Orb

Initial base damage increased from 32% to 36%.

Explosion base damage increased from 29% to 34%.

Greater Frozen Orb chance to apply Vulnerable increased from 25% to 30%.

Blizzard

Base damage increased from 120% to 130%.

Ice Blades

Chance to apply Vulnerable increased from 30% to 40%.

Lightning Spear

Summoned Lightning Spear’s maximum Damage Bonus increased from 100% to 160%.

Crackling Energy

Base damage increased from 15% to 20%.

Freezing Wake

Base damage increased from 60% to 110%.

Legendary Aspects

Abundant Energy

Chance to chain to an additional enemy increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Singed Extremities

Slow amount increased from 25-35% to 40-60%.

Incendiary

Chance to restore Mana increased from 5-10% to 12-17%.

Snowguard’s

Damage Reduction increased from 10-15% to 20-25%.

Concentration

Mana Regeneration increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

Items

Flamescar

Flat damage increased from .1-.2 to .2-.3.

Staff of Lam Esen

Damage Reduction reduced from 40-30% to 35-25%.

Developer’s Note: We’re continuing our efforts to make all Class builds feel fun and powerful with another round of balance updates. In particular, we have seen community feedback stating that Basic Skills aren’t impactful enough in combat. These changes will not change the fundamental relationship between Basic Skills and Core Skills, but we hope that they help smooth out the leveling experience while we explore additional ways to strengthen them. We are also increasing the power of some Skills that players feel are lagging behind their peers. As we look forward to future updates, we’re monitoring other heavily discussed topics, such as Minion survivability and build parity. Please keep sending us your feedback, and we’ll see you in Sanctuary!

Bug Fixes

This patch has addressed several issues that players have encountered while playing, including issues with Whispers, several quests, local co-op, and some graphical and UI problems.

Dungeons, Events, and other Activities

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t engage with the Dead Man’s Dredge dungeon boss.

Fixed an issue where certain Whispers couldn’t be completed.

Fixed an issue where the Those Who Call the Storm event wouldn’t register as completed.

Fixed an issue where the Those Who Call the Storm event would place a permanent de-buff on the player that would gradually drain health.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn behind the Sealed door in the Cultist Refuge dungeon, blocking dungeon progression.

Fixed an issue where characters could be damaged and killed during the Stronghold completion cutscene. (Not the valiant triumph we planned)

Fixed an issue where the level 100 Pinnacle Boss would appear again with no health bar if killed during a specific phase.

Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked in the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon in Kyovashad.

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash or freezes if players entered the Untamed Thicket dungeon during the Fangs of Corruption quest.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Insatiable Fury and Mad Wolf’s Glee items prevented Druids from transforming into the Werebear or Werewolf Forms.

Fixed an issue where Spider Host enemies would remain upright after exploding and dying.

Fixed an issue where equipment with socketed Gems couldn’t be mass-salvaged.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to teleport to Cerrigar while in the Cerrigar and Cerrigar Outskirts subregions.

Fixed an issue where Corpse Tendrils would cause the corpse visual to disappear.

Fixed an issue where the camera would not zoom out when joining a World Boss encounter.

Fixed an issue where Barbarian players would get stuck between Bone Walls after using Charge.

Fixed an issue where Rogue players would remain invisible to other players after using the Concealment Skill in Fields of Hatred.

Fixed an issue where Airidah’s tornados would cause the player to be stuck in a knockback state if hit by multiple tornados at once.

Fixed an issue where pressing any button on the controller while Dazed would halt all player input.

Fixed an issue where Caches with World Tier conditions could be brought into higher World Yiers and provide rewards for that world tier.

Fixed an issue where the Skeleton Warrior upgrade for increasing Thorns damage was not properly applied.

Fixed an issue where the Burning Instinct power on the Sorcerer Paragon board did not account for Base Critical Damage in its damage calculation.

Fixed an issue where the player could move in-game during the Leave Game countdown.

Local Co-Op

Fixed an issue where the second player that closes the Region Progress menu would be locked in the World Map during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where some quests would not properly progress for all players in Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where the preview slot for item upgrades would only display for Player 1 during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where buttons in the store would become un-interactable for player 2 during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where targeting the same enemy would show different health bars for each player during Local Co-Op Play.

Fixed an issue where the Spirit Boons menu couldn’t be closed by player 2 if player 1 had it open during Local Co-Op play.

Fixed an issue where the remaining player would not be able to move on their mount if the other player exited the game during Local Co-Op play.

Quests

Fixed an issue where the NPC Lacthan could duplicate during multiple quests.

Fixed an issue where progression of the Malign Devotion quest could become blocked if the player left the cellar as Lakren started to stand up.

Fixed an issue where players would have their progression in the Apex of Misery quest blocked if they teleported away and back during the Destroy the Risen Remains objective.

Fixed an issue where the player character would get blocked if they sat on a chair to talk to a NPC during the Demon Ledger quest.

Fixed an issue where Brol and Mother’s chosen would move oddly during the eavesdropping cutscene if the player was near the broken wall.

Players may now re-enter the boss area after the Follower has joined them during the Storming the Gates quest.

Fixed an issue where the Illusion Woods Statue could become un-interactable during the Wayward quest.

Fixed an issue where the True Potential Rogue Class Quest sometimes couldn’t properly be completed.

UI

Fixed an issue where Chat could be expanded even when the Chat is not visible.

Fixed an issue where a party member’s HP bar would appear to be 0 if they left the vicinity of their party while not at full health.

Fixed an issue where the “GPU not Supported” message would display broken text.

Fixed an issue where the particles for Druid’s Spirit Boons would persist after closing the associated menu.

Fixed an issue on Xbox Consoles where the cross-network play notification would display in-game even if cross-network play was disabled.

Fixed an issue that displayed an empty notification to new players when world bosses appeared.

Fixed an issue where the Potion Upgrade icon would be missing when playing with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Town Portal progress bar would be visible while in menus.

Fixed an issue on PC where the Tab key would not open the Map if the Materials panel was open.

Fixed an issue where the Spur ability for mounts would display as “Not yet learned.”

Fixed an issue where the Linked Item menu would persist on screen when switching between Keyboard & Mouse input and Controller input.

Fixed an issue where players would receive improper messaging when undoing the deletion of a Hardcore character.

Fixed an issue where the Interact wheel prompt would appear over vases near the Fate’s Retreat Waypoint.

Fixed an issue where the Socket button would persist if the player swapped tabs.

Fixed multiple instances where Pins on the map from either a quest or the player would not function properly.

Fixed multiple instances across a variety of menus where text wouldn’t display properly.

Fixed multiple issues with health bars not displaying accurately during PvP activities.

Various other improvements to the UI experience.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed an issue where the Purveyor of Curiosities’ menu would erroneously display item quality on some items (this didn’t affect what item quality was available to gamble for).

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where users couldn’t create a Clan when their language was set to Russian or Spanish.

Fixed an issue where the Shop would not properly load if the player dies while in Checkout.

Fixed an issue where multiple cutscenes would not play if the player engaged with them when in a party of 3 or more players on Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Fixed an issue where the Randomize Look and Swap Body Type actions in the Shop didn’t function when viewing Cosmetic Armor.

Fixed an issue where the PlayStation 5 screen reader wouldn’t function properly.

Fixed an issue where emotes from the Shop would not always function when used with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the Player character’s eye would display improperly during the Lorath’s cabin cutscene in the Prologue.

Various stability, performance, and visual improvements across all platforms.

Fixed an issue where players using laptops with certain dedicated Graphics Cards would not be able to play the game.

The developers have been clear that they are listening to player feedback constantly, so we can expect to see other changes or tweaks in the future. Some of these changes were discussed in the recent Campfire Chat live stream, which also discussed other changes to gems, materials, resistances, and additional changes to content, and we can expect to see those changes in the coming months.