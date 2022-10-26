Diablo Immortal Hallow’s Wake event guide – missions, rewards, and more

With Diablo Immortal in its first year, the game has a lot of firsts to experience. For example, this spooky season is its first Halloween, and with that comes its first October holiday event: Hollow’s Wake. If you want to play along with the festive tricks and treats, here’s a quick guide on how to get the most out of this frightful event.

What is Hallow’s Wake?

Hollow’s Wake is a Diablo Immortal exclusive event that runs from October 19 to November 2. That’s a solid few weeks to accumulate as many rewards as possible. During the event, you collect Hollowed Stones and use them as currency to buy special Hollow’s Wake cosmetics.

There is one stipulation, though: only players above level 20 can participate. So, if you’re a fresh newbie dying to get some special Diablo Immortal rewards, you better get grinding.

Hallow’s Wake missions

Throughout Hollow’s Wake, the missions are less like specialized little story quests and more like simple monster-slaying bounties. Once you boot up the game, go out across Sanctuary and defeat groups of Ghastly Goblins and Vengeful Dead or clear Haunted Rifts. These enemies/locations will drop Hollowed Stones, the special currency for Hollow’s Wake items.

Since the event is all about collection, there are some rules. The devs know Diablo players are willing to grind all day, so you can only complete the Hallow’s Wake quests as daily tasks. You can clear the Vengeful Dead task 10 times a day, defeat the Haunted Rift three times a day, and destroy the Ghastly Goblins a single time per day. So, to get all your Hollowed Stones, make sure to play throughout the month.

Hallow’s Wake rewards and exclusive sets

Once you’ve collected a good amount of Hollowed Stones, you’ll want to use them to buy yourself some worthwhile rewards. These rewards include:

Strawman Sack Mask

Hallowed Choker Portrait Frame

Ghosted Emote

You can also use the Hollowed Stones in a Gacha-style luck game, with a friend or a “Mysterious Crone”, to see if you win randomized “treats” or “tricks”.

During this time period, you can also purchase some Halloween-inspired Diablo gear. If you love the undead or demonic look for your Barbarians or Demon Hunters, these options might be right up your alley: