Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Flower Types and Where To Find Them

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a ton of flowers that players can collect and use in a variety of different ways. Each biome in the game has a different set of flowers, and many are important for crafting or completing specific quests. This guide will go over all the different flowers available and where to find them.

All Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Vally and Where To Find Them

Below, we have created a chart that contains all the different flower types in Disney Dreamlight Valley – including their different color variations, how much they sell for, and where to find each of them in their native biomes.

Flower type Selling price Location to find it Black Passion Lily 79 Coins Frosted Heights Blue Falling Penstemon 23 Coins Plaza Blue Hydrangea 28 Coins Dazzle Beach Blue Marsh Milkweed 48 Coins Glade of Trust Blue Passion Lily 56 Coins Frosted Heights Blue Star Lily 30 Coins Forest of Valor Dandelion 23 Coins Plaza Green Passion Lily 28 Coins Frosted Heights Green Rising Penstemon 35 Coins Peaceful Meadow Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed 66 Coins Glade of Trust Orange Houseleek 52 Coins Sunlit Plateau Orange Marsh Milkweed 33 Coins Glade of Trust Orange Nasturtium 60 Coins Forgotten Lands Orange Star Lily 43 Coins Forest of Valor Pink Bromeliad 27 Coins Sunlit Plateau Pink Houseleek 35 Coins Sunlit Plateau Pink Hydrangea 22 Coins Dazzle Beach Purple Bell Flower 30 Coins Forest of Valor Purple Falling Penstemon 18 Coins Plaza Purple Hydrangea 39 Coins Dazzle Beach Purple Impatiens 40 Coins Forgotten Lands Purple Marsh Milkweed 25 Coins Glade of Trust Purple Rising Penstemon 25 Coins Peaceful Meadow Red Bell Flower 25 Coins Forest of Valor Red Bromeliad 27 Coins Sunlit Plateau Red Daisy 48 Coins Peaceful Meadow Red Nasturtium 40 Coins Forgotten Lands Red Passion Lily 38 Coins Frosted Heights Sunflowers 28 Coins Dazzle Beach White and Pink Penstemon 41 Coins Plaza White and Pink Hydrangea 54 Coins Dazzle Beach White Bell Flower 30 Coins Forest of Valor White Daisy 25 Coins Peaceful Meadow White Impatiens 30 Coins Forgotten Lands White Marsh Milkweed 33 Coins Glade of Trust White Passion Lily 38 Coins Frosted Heights Yellow Bromeliad 73 Coins Sunlit Plateau Yellow Daisy 20 Coins Peaceful Meadow Yellow Nasturtium 85 Coins Forgotten Lands

Because Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently in early access, this list of flowers will likely keep growing as new content is added to the game. Because of this, players will want to check back regularly after updates to see what new blooms might be populating their valleys.