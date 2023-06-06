Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Flower Types and Where To Find Them
Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled to the brim with beautiful flowers. However, each variety grows in different locations.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a ton of flowers that players can collect and use in a variety of different ways. Each biome in the game has a different set of flowers, and many are important for crafting or completing specific quests. This guide will go over all the different flowers available and where to find them.
All Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Vally and Where To Find Them
Below, we have created a chart that contains all the different flower types in Disney Dreamlight Valley – including their different color variations, how much they sell for, and where to find each of them in their native biomes.
|Flower type
|Selling price
|Location to find it
|Black Passion Lily
|79 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Blue Falling Penstemon
|23 Coins
|Plaza
|Blue Hydrangea
|28 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|Blue Marsh Milkweed
|48 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Blue Passion Lily
|56 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Blue Star Lily
|30 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Dandelion
|23 Coins
|Plaza
|Green Passion Lily
|28 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Green Rising Penstemon
|35 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed
|66 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Orange Houseleek
|52 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Orange Marsh Milkweed
|33 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Orange Nasturtium
|60 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|Orange Star Lily
|43 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Pink Bromeliad
|27 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Pink Houseleek
|35 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Pink Hydrangea
|22 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|Purple Bell Flower
|30 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Purple Falling Penstemon
|18 Coins
|Plaza
|Purple Hydrangea
|39 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|Purple Impatiens
|40 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|Purple Marsh Milkweed
|25 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Purple Rising Penstemon
|25 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Red Bell Flower
|25 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Red Bromeliad
|27 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Red Daisy
|48 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Red Nasturtium
|40 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|Red Passion Lily
|38 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Sunflowers
|28 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|White and Pink Penstemon
|41 Coins
|Plaza
|White and Pink Hydrangea
|54 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|White Bell Flower
|30 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|White Daisy
|25 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|White Impatiens
|30 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|White Marsh Milkweed
|33 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|White Passion Lily
|38 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Yellow Bromeliad
|73 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Yellow Daisy
|20 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Yellow Nasturtium
|85 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
Because Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently in early access, this list of flowers will likely keep growing as new content is added to the game. Because of this, players will want to check back regularly after updates to see what new blooms might be populating their valleys.