How To Get 20% Off Disney Dreamlight Valley With Your Disney+ Subscription

If you’ve been eyeing the Cozy Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley, they’ve got an exclusive deal just for you. You can get 20% off your purchase if you have a Disney+ Subscription.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is no stranger to promotions and discounts. In late 2023, they announced DDV was ready to leave early access and step into the realm of full release with three different editions of the game and an exclusive paid expansion called A Rift in Time. Among the available editions, the Cozy edition strikes the perfect balance between features and price, offering a bundle of Moonstones, a unique house skin, five companion skins, a stylish piece of clothing, and various additional treats. Here’s your step-by-step guide to claim your 20% discount in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Get 20% Off the Cozy Edition in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via DDV

To claim your discount, you must be a Disney+ subscriber and have an active subscription during the promotion period. Here’s how you can get 20% off DDV’s cozy edition:

Head to the Cozy Voucher website and select the “Claim Voucher” option on the left. Enter the email address linked to your active Disney+ account. This step is crucial for confirming your eligibility. After entering your email, keep an eye on both your inbox and spam folder for a 6-digit verification code. Once you have your code, simply input it into the designated box during the verification process. This completes your eligibility check. Once verified, you’ll have unlocked the 20% discount on the Cozy Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, this discount only works on bestbuy.com. So, visit bestbuy.com to redeem your discount.

Keep in mind that this promotion runs from November 30 until January 31, 2024. Now is the perfect window to enhance or begin your Dreamlight Valley experience.