DDV’S A Rift in Time: Release Date, Price & New Characters

The Disney Dreamlight Valley team has announced their first paid expansion pass, which promises to bring a bunch of new content to the game. The promotional art features new companions, characters, and biomes.

However, it’s time we unveil the whole picture and figure out who will be joining our valley and which little critters will be chasing us around as we explore these new biomes. There’s also the matter of the price and the release date for A Rift in Time. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about a Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

When Will A Rift in Time Release for Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The expansion pass A Rift in Time will be released on December 5, together with the whole game.

The team will hold a showcase on November 1st on Twitch, Youtube, and Facebook Live, showing off what’s coming in A Rift in Time.

DDV: How Much Does A Rift in Time Cost?

A Rift in Time costs $29.00. Unlike regular Disney Dreamlight Valley updates, the expansion promises to bring more content. As the game will be released as a paid game and not an F2P, the team has decided to put a price tag on this new, additional content.

A Rift in Time: New Characters, Companions, & Biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though the definitive lineup of characters, companions, biomes, and cosmetics will be revealed during the showcase on November 1st, we can deduct which content will be added based on their concept art:

Characters : the expansion pass promises to add three new characters, at least. They’re Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Eva from WALL-E.

: the expansion pass promises to add three new characters, at least. They’re Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Eva from WALL-E. Biomes : The place where A Rift in Time unfolds is Eternity Isle, which includes a flying ship, Rapunzel’s castle, and a desert area.

: The place where A Rift in Time unfolds is Eternity Isle, which includes a flying ship, Rapunzel’s castle, and a desert area. Critters: in the promotional art, we see two new critters: the capybara and the cobra.

Related: All House Skins in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Ranked

We’ll update you with more details as Disney Dreamlight Valley releases them.