Each of the residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley has its own quest line that you can follow. Mother Gothel’s quest line involves finding and restoring the Sunstone. After discovering the whereabouts of the Sunstone Fragments, you learn that they are faded. Luckily, Mother Gothel knows how to restore them. This guide will show you how to restore the Sunstone in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Village Project: Restoring the Sunstone quest guide

To begin the Restoring the Sunstone quest, you will first need to complete all of Mother Gothel’s previous quests and raise her Friendship Level to level 10. Talk to Mother Gothel after this and she will tell you that she has discovered a way to restore the Sunstone Fragments. First up is the Dawn Fragment. You will need the following ingredients to restore it:

Lemon

Ocean Water

Oregano

Mint

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lemon can be found growing on a tree in the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor. The Oregano grows in the Plaza. Mint can be found growing in the Frosted Heights. Finally, the Ocean Water can be obtained on Dazzle Beach. Combine all of the ingredients together with the Dawn Fragment at a cooking station. This will create a Gleaming Dawn Fragment. Bring it to Mother Gothel and she will give you the Dusk Fragment.

Related: How to fix the Heart of Dreamlight Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dusk Fragment needs to be tended to like a plant. As such, you need to bury it in the ground in the darkest part of the valley; the Forgotten Land. Bury it in the ground and keep watering it until it is completely grown. This requires a full 24-hour period to complete. When the Dusk Fragment is complete, the ground where you buried it will glow. Bring the fragment to Mother Gothel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mother Gothel will perform a spell that will cause Sun Meteorites to fall. Head back to the Forgotten Land to collect five of these Sun Meteorites and bring them to Gothel. She will request that you combine the Sunstone Fragments using the heat of the Sun Meteorites. Go to a crafting station and craft the Sunstone. Give it to Mother Gothel and she will reward you with her Standing Mirror, completing the quest.