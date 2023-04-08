Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete WALL-E’s Blooming and Blossoming daily quest

There’s never a dull moment in the magical realm of Disney Dreamlight Valley, where you can befriend beloved Disney characters and unlock many story-driven quests and fun items. A recent update introduced new Daily and Weekly quests, providing players with regular quests to enjoy even after completing all available story tasks. The first batch of quests are themed around the arrival of spring and feature the adorable robot WALL-E. We know you’ll want to hop to it and complete the “Blooming and Blossoming” daily quest, so here’s everything you need to know.

How to start and complete the Blooming and Blossoming daily quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first Daily Quest to arrive in Dreamlight Valley stars the beloved botanophile WALL-E who, via his trademark beeps and boops, expresses his admiration of the beautiful flowers in the village and would love a Pretty Flower Basket of his own. The Pretty Flower Basket is a quest item and can only be crafted while on the “Blooming and Blossoming” daily quest. It is, unfortunately, not a new crafted and placeable furniture item. That’s okay, he’ll love it just the same.

How to craft the Pretty Flower Basket for WALL-E in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To craft the Pretty Flower Basket quest item required for the “Blooming and Blossoming” daily quest, you’ll need to collect the following items:

2x Yellow Daisy

2x Blue Falling Penstemon

1x White & Pink Falling Penstemon

1x Fiber

Yellow Daisy can be found growing in the Peaceful Meadow, and both types of Penstemon are found in the Plaza. If you can’t find any of the required flowers, simply gather some of the flowers that are currently grown so that new flowers will spawn. Fiber can be crafted using one piece of Seaweed, available by fishing in open water, and can sometimes be available for purchase from Kristoff’s Stall.

Once you’ve collected the required materials, simply head to a crafting station and you’ll be able to assemble the Pretty Flower Basket. Return to WALL-E and hand over the aromatic arrangement and you’ll be rewarded with 200 Friendship points and a handful of seasonal crafting materials: 5x Egg-cellent Fruit, 5x Wild Spring Egg, and 1x Spring V-EGG-etable. You can then use these event-exclusive materials to craft a variety of new spring-themed goodies. The Blooming and Blossoming daily quest is available only between April 8 and April 29, 2023, during Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event.