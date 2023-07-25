Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Cheese Platter

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, cooking the Cheese Platter recipe will yield a beautifully decorated platter of fine charcuterie, sauces, and grapes. But hey, I guess there are weirder, more magical recipes that deserve much more questioning than this one. Still, learning how to make Cheese Platter in DDV is a must for fans of cost-efficiency.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cheese Platter Recipe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only required ingredient is cheese to make a Cheese Platter in DDV. No, the game won’t ask for grapes, sauce, or olives. Just think of it as dreamlight magic.

With at least 1 Cheese at hand, head to the nearest stove to cook it. Stoves can be found at Remy’s restaurant, the Ratatouille Realm, or most villagers’ homes. Check your own place or furniture stash for one too.

No coal, no cook. You’ll need at least one coal to cook any recipe, and even if the cheese isn’t actually cooked in the final result, the game’s cooking mechanic will still ask for one. Mine rocks and ores to forage Coal, or save time with a 10-Star purchase from Kristoff’s Stall, if it’s already unlocked.

How to Get Cheese in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cheese can be purchased from Chez Remy’s Pantry in exchange for 180 Star Coins.

Related: How to unlock Chez Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The only way to unlock Remy’s Restaurant is through unlocking this little guy’s realm and progressing through his quest line. Here’s a rundown of the steps to unlock Chez Remy’s Pantry to purchase some cheese for the Cheese Platter Recipe: