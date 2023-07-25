Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Crackers

Unlocking Disney Dreamlight Valley’s kitchen unleashes a whole new world of cooking madness. As long as you have the right ingredients in your inventory, anything from weirdly shaped cakes to a literal racing cart can be cooked on a stove.

And while it’s easy to get lost in Dreamlight Valley’s fancy recipes with a 5-star rating, nothing gets the job done quicker and more efficiently than the Cracker, a one-star recipe that needs just one ingredient. This guide covers the Crackers Recipe to learn how to cook them for extra energy or to complete the Mickey’s Memories quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Crackers Recipe

To make Crackers in DDV, the only required ingredient is Wheat.

With at least 1 Wheat at hand, head to the nearest stove to cook it. Places with a stove include Remy’s restaurant in The Plaza, the Ratatouille Realm accessible through the castle’s rightmost door, or most villagers’ homes. There’s even a big chance you’ll find one in your own home or, if not, in your furniture inventory.

Keep in mind that at least 1 Coal is necessary to cook any recipe, even if it’s just a Cracker. Coal is a forageable item mainly obtained from mining rocks and ores. If time is of the essence, a 10-Star purchase at Kristoff’s Stall will do the trick.

How to Get Wheat or Wheat Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s no way to make Crackers without its one ingredient: Wheat. There are two ways to get Wheat in DDV:

Purchase Wheat from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for one star coin. Plant, grow, and harvest Wheat Seeds.

Wheat Seeds can be foraged in the valley or bought from Goofy’s Stall. Still, to complete the Mickey’s Memories quest, Mickey will give players a handful of Wheat Seeds to help them out.