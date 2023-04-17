Disney Dreamlight Valley’s update for Pride of the Valley has many new fun things that were added for players to enjoy. From exciting new characters to meet, extra items to craft, and additional recipes to cook, there’s plenty to do in this update. Recipes are something that come in almost every new update so some players want to immediately learn them to add to their ever-growing collection. This guide will teach you to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Vallely

Ghostly Fish Steak is one of the multiple new recipes available in the game after the Pride of the Valley update. This recipe will be required to complete the level 10 friendship request for Nala. However, the recipe can be an almost impossible to make if you don’t have the ingredients needed.

First up, you will always need a piece of coal to cook anything at your stove, from there you can pick all the ingredients. Below is a full list:

Asparagus

Bell Pepper

Here and There Fish

Lemon

Oregano

Where To Find The Ingredients For Ghostly Fish Steak

A lot of these ingredients are extremely easy to find, and you might already have them in your inventory, but one ingredient is a little more difficult than the others. Asparagus seeds can only be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights, which is usually one of the last places players unlock since it cost 15,000 Dreamlight.

The Here and There fish is a bit more of an interesting ingredient as well, as it doesn’t work the same as other fish. Instead of having to be in a certain biome’s water, you can get them from any body of water in the game. However, you can only catch it at certain times. The best time to catch them is around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

When it comes to the other ingredients, they are a bit easier, Bell Pepper is available at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Lemons can be found in the Glade of Trust, as well as the Forest of Valor growing on the trees. Oregano can be found around in the Plaza Area and you can pick it up.

After gathering all the ingredients, put them all together and you will have Ghostly Fish Steak. This recipe is a five-star meal and it will give you 349 coins if you sell it to Goofy.