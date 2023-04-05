How to complete Eyes in the Dark in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has become a true jungle paradise thanks to The Lion King update. The Valley is full of Lion King-inspired items, crafting materials, and adorable characters such as Nala and Simba. Before you can bring Nala home, you must complete her “Eyes in The Dark” quest. Completing this quest is crucial to returning Nala to the Valley, so let’s start this wild journey.

Eyes in The Dark Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley Walkthrough

To get started, you must find the entrance to The Lion King realm in Dreamlight Castle. It is adorned with The Lion King logo and thorny vines. To open the door, you’ll need to spend 10,000 Dreamlight, which can be quickly earned by completing Dreamlight Duties such as cooking or harvesting. Once inside, you’ll embark on a thrilling adventure to find Nala’s lost mate, Simba. Here are the steps you’ll need to take.

Step 1: Dig out dried thorn bushes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get your hands dirty and dig up some dried thorn bushes.

With the shovel equipped, work on the bushes around the edge of the dried-out oasis Collect the tiny blue seed bags from the ground Then, head to the ledge and locate five holes nearby Plant the thorn bush seeds in each hole Equip your watering can to give them a good drink

Step 2: Find a way into the cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find your way into the cave, you must break the giant tree stumps blocking the entrance and then go through the cave.

Step 3: Lower the log near the waterfall in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To locate the log near the waterfall, you must go up the hill next to the waterfall.

Equip the pickaxe Make your way to the base of the log Shatter the rock beneath it With Simba now in tow, head to Nala’s location to reunite the couple

Step 4: Collect the bugs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the three types of bugs needed to cook a meal for Nala, you will need to explore Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dig up the Colorful Bugs in the dried oasis using your shovel Catch the slimy bugs by fishing in Nala and Simba’s river Dig up tree trunks in the jungle to catch the tricky Red Bugs Once you have all the bugs, head back to Simba

Step 5: Make Bug Platters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To prepare the perfect Bug Platters, precision is critical as you won’t have second chances. But don’t worry; the game will hold your hand through it.

Open your recipe book Locate the Bug Platter recipe Duplicate it three times You’ll need two Colorful Bugs, two Red Bugs, and one Slimy Bug Cook them up and serve them to Nala for a satisfying meal

Step 6: Repair the broken Sound System in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To fix the broken Sound System, you need some resources.

Gather ten Softwood and ten Hardwood from Glade of Trust, Peaceful Meadow, the Forest of Valor, or the Plaza Acquire two Iron Ingots from mining in the Sunlit Plateau or Glade of Trust Once you’ve got everything, bring it to the crafting bench, find the Sound System under Furniture, and fix it Bring the sound system back to Nala

Step 7: Place down Pride Rock home for Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you must build Pride Rock home for Nala, which you must purchase from Scrooge for 15,000 Star Coins. Once you’ve built the place, Nala can join the Valley.