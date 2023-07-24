Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Hard-Boiled Eggs

Disney Dreamlight Valley has almost any meal someone could think of, and the list of recipes keeps growing with each season and update. In this guide, we’ll be breaking down how to make Hard-Boiled Eggs. This easy recipe is perfect for restoring health to a player’s DDV avatar so that they can continue their journey in the valley mining, crafting, and doing whatever it is that they choose to do. Here is how to make the super easy recipe that is Hard-Boiled Eggs.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley – How to Craft Mannequins

How To Make Hard-Boiled Eggs in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Making Hard-Boiled Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley is almost as easy as making them in real life – just without the possibility of cracking one -at least, it doesn’t seem we can crack eggs in the game yet. All it takes to unlock this recipe is to make it at Remy’s Restaurant. Players can go into the restaurant to make recipes for valley residents, as well as purchase certain ingredients. This grocery lineup includes things like cheese, milk, and eggs -items that cannot be harvested from the valley biomes alone.

To make boiled eggs, players will only need the following two items:

1x Egg

1x Coal

Related: How to Unlock Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Coal will be needed to prepare any meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley and is a material that players can easily collect by mining in the game. Once both of these ingredients have been added to the cooking station’s pot, the item can be cooked. With a bit of Disney magic and hot water, these cheap snacks will be ready. Hard-Boiled Eggs are a 1-star recipe that players can consume for a small amount of health. This item can also be gifted to villagers to increase their friendship level.