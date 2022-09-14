How to make Souffle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A large part of Disney Dreamlight Valley is collecting ingredients that you can use to make you and the residents of the valley delicious meals. These meals boost your energy and allow you to keep performing actions around the town instead of needing to take a break to rest. One recipe that many seem to struggle with is the one for the Souffle. Here is how you can create a Souffle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook a Souffle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can even hope to create a Souffle, you need to know what ingredients go into it. Every recipe is rated between one and five stars. The more stars, the more ingredients are required to make the dish. A Souffle is a 4-star meal meaning that it requires four ingredients to make. You will need the following ingredients to make the Souffle:

Cheese

Eggs

Milk

Butter

You can look at the ingredients at any time by checking the meals sections of the collection menu. Remember, you need to have made the dish at least once before you can view it on the menu.

While it might seem difficult to obtain all of the ingredients required to make a Souffle, it is actually very easy. All you need to do is purchase the ingredients from Remy Pantry. Each item will cost the following:

Cheese – 180 Star Coins

180 Star Coins Milk – 230 Star Coins

230 Star Coins Eggs – 220 Star Coins

220 Star Coins Butter – 190 Star Coins

To unlock Remy’s Pantry, you first need to unlock Remy. This is done by going into the Ratatouille Realm inside Dream Castle and completing Remy’s quest. Once he comes to the village, increase Remy’s Friendship Level and complete his first quest to open the restaurant. Remy’s Pantry will appear in the back of the kitchen as soon as the restaurant is open. Pick up the ingredients and combine them together to make yourself a Souffle.