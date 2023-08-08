While this might be a recipe players will want to prepare for in the summertime, no one knows the difference in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so let’s have snow cones all the time. There are two different types of snow cones in the game, plain and sour, and I like to imagine that the sour ones probably take after sour patch kids but in snow cone form. This guide will explain how to make Plain Snow Cones in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Plain Snow Cones in DDV

Image via Gameloft

Making some yummy plain snow cones is actually very easy in Disney Dreamlight Valley – well, kinda. It does require the players to have progressed with Remy and have completed his “The Unknown Flavor” quest. This is when his restaurant in the valley will be upgraded, and then players can successfully purchase Slush Ice from his kitchen. Once players have unlocked this, they can make Plain Snow Cones.

Using x1 Slush Ice, players will want to add it to the cooking station pot and use x1 coal to have the recipe prepared. Once that is complete, players will have successfully made Plain Snow Cones. It is that easy to make. The hardest part is just getting Remy to upgrade his restaurant.

Another recipe that can be made is Sweet Slush, which is a soft and colorful ice dessert made with just vanilla, cocoa bean, sugarcane, and Slush Ice. Then there is also the sour variant of Snow Cones that players can make. There are many fun things that can be done with Slush Ice when combined with a few other ingredients. That is everything to know about making Plain Snow Cones in Disney Dreamlight Valley.