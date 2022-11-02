How to make Sweet Slush in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A wide array of cold treats can be made and shared with your neighbors in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The core ingredient for most of the chilly delicacies you can produce in the game is the Ice Slush, which you can unlock through Remy’s questline. One example of a simple dessert you can create with that key ingredient is the Sweet Slush, which we’ll be showing you how to make.

Sweet Slush recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Sweet Slush dessert can be made through the use of these ingredients:

The first and most important ingredient you’ll need is the Ice Slush, which can only be unlocked by completing Remy’s final quest called The Unknown Flavor. Reaching Remy’s final quest, however, can be a laborious process.

Not only will you need to raise Remy’s Friendship Level to 10 but you’ll also have to make Wall-E a resident of the Valley. In order to unlock the Wall-E Realm at the Dream Castle you’ll have to spend 3,000 Dreamlight. Additionally, the Sunlit Plateau (7,000 Dreamlight), Frosted Heights (10,000 Dreamlight), and Dazzle Beach (1,000 Dreamlight) biomes all have to be accessible as well.

On the other hand, the next ingredient you’ll need will be much easier to acquire. You can use any sweetener you’d like to make this recipe such as Vanilla, Cocoa Beans, or Sugarcane.

We recommend using Sugarcane as it can be found immediately at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome. You’ll only need to use up 1,000 Dreamlight to open this area and the stall reconstruction also only costs 1,000 Star Coins. Sugarcane and its seeds will then be purchasable for 29 and five Star Coins respectively. It also only takes Sugarcane Seeds seven minutes to grow so you won’t have to wait too long if you choose to plant it.