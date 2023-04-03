How To Get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops, Explained

With the game’s new Twitch drops, you can now take your Disney Dreamlight Valley gaming experience to the next level. From exclusive, in-game items to rare rewards, these drops are the perfect way to add excitement to your gameplay. Disney Dreamlight Valley constantly updates and introduces new characters, recipes, and realms, so Twitch drops are the perfect addition to make the game even more dynamic and engaging. In this guide, we’ll give you a rundown of everything you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops and how to get them.

How To Get All Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops

Image via Disney Dreamlight Valley Official Website

With four items up for grabs, there’s something for everyone. Simply put, you’ll have to watch Twitch streams of the game to get the rewards. Still, Disney did include a fine print line in their announcement, so follow these steps to get all Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops:

Link your Twitch account to your Disney Dreamlight Valley account to be eligible for rewards. Then, once that’s done, you’ll need to tune into Twitch streams from selected content creators for a specified time to get each item. You can find a list of eligible content creators on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops announcement.

Here are all of the things you can earn, along with the total time you’ll need to spend watching to earn them:

To get the Gamer Mickey Ears Headband, you’ll need to watch 15 minutes of Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch streams.

You’ll need to watch for 45 minutes for the Gamer Chair.

The Gamer Laptop requires 120 minutes of watch time.

Finally, the Comfy Gamer Hoodie is the most challenging to earn, requiring 180 minutes of watch time.

It’s important to note that each item is available at different tiers, so keep track of how long you’ve been watching to maximize your chances of getting all four drops. Remember, the first Twitch drops event is only available for a limited time, starting on April 5 and ending on April 12.