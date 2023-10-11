Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Find a White Daisy

WALL-E gets really excited when you give him a White Daisy in DDV, and that should be reason enough to keep your inventory stocked with them. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the White Daisy can come in handy for several quests, decoration, or even for some furniture-dying fun.

Still, with so many flowers decorating the Valley, it’s hard to keep track of where each of them grows. Plus, White Daisies aren’t the only white flower growing around here, so it’s easy to get frustrated while hunting them down. White Daisies have a long green stem and five white petals with a yellow center. The best part is you’ll unlock the area where they grow very early in the story.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where Do White Daisies Grow in DDV?

The White Daisy is found in the Peaceful Meadow around the square. I’ve found that it’s a flower that appears mainly during daylight, so it’s better to look for it when the sun’s out and shining.

Though they can grow all over the Peaceful Meadow, the spot where you’ll usually find one or two is to the sides of the path leading up to the stairs of the Plaza and near the Peaceful Meadow’s ponds.

Don’t go crazy looking for White Daisies all at once. Only 4 of them will spawn at a time. Once picked, you’ll need to wait 30 minutes for them to respawn. Sadly, this doesn’t mean they will appear in the same spot, so you’ll just have to start the flower hunt from scratch once enough time has passed.

Once you’ve picked a White Daisy, you can sell it at Goofy’s Stall for 25 gold coins or save it in your inventory. After all, it won’t be long before Belle or WALL-E decide this is their favorite gift someday.