How to get Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with materials for you to find and use to craft various furniture items to spruce up your home and the valley. One of the many types of materials you can find is gems. These valuable items can be used for crafting, given to residents, or sold for a profit. One of the many gemstones you can obtain is Rubies. This guide will show you how you can get Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have progressed through the different resident quests and found the secret door inside Dream Castle, you probably knew that Rubies were in the game. The only issue is that you couldn’t obtain them until the Scar’s Kingdom update was released. This update added both Rubies and Sapphires to the game. You can find both of these gemstones in the same area: Vitalys Mine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vitalys Mine is located in the Sunlit Plateau biome and appeared with the Scar update. If you haven’t unlocked the Sunlit Plateau, you will need to spend the 7,000 Dreamlight required to remove the Night Thorns before you can access the min. Once you have access to the biome, you can find the entrance to the mine at the end of the river on the cliffside.

Access the mine by walking into the entrance. Once inside, locate the Rock Spots and use your Pickaxe to break them apart and get the gemstones inside. Each Rock Spot in the mine has a chance to drop Rubies. You can increase the chance by bringing a resident assigned to the mining role with you. You are guaranteed to find a Ruby if the Rock Spot has red gems sticking out of it.