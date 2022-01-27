Do shiny Pokémon appear in the overworld in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Hunting shiny Pokémon is a task usually reserved for the most dedicated and patient trainers. With random encounters being a constant in the series, jumping in and out of battles until you finally got that color variant of your favorite Pokémon would take a lot of time. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus showing all of its Pokémon out in the open, so shiny Pokémon appear in the overworld?

Luckily for anyone who hunts shiny Pokémon, these colored variants will appear in the overworld of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This means you do not need to start an unnecessary battle with a Pokémon to see if the RNG has worked in your favor. Additionally, a special sound cue will play when a shiny appears, meaning if you hear that sound, you should look around for the shiny in your area.

Another thing to keep in mind is that if you see a shiny Pokémon appear in your game, you can save before you start the encounter with them, and the game will still load them there if you reload that save. That means if you miss catching the Pokémon, you can quickly reload your save and try again.

These are some great changes to the usual Pokémon shiny hunt that will make the process much more accessible for everyone and less grindy for the people who focus on that portion of the game.