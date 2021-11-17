Do you lose progress when swapping between Story Mode and Conquest Mode in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint?

You can stop what you’re doing in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s Story Mode at any time and jump into Conquest Mode, where you’ll tackle Operation Motherland. Your progress is tracked within one save file, meaning you can switch between the two. However, it’s reasonable to expect some players to be hesitant about switching between the modes because it could lead to lost progression. In this guide, we’ll explain what happens when you change between Story Mode and Conquest Mode.

All progress is recorded

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you swap between Story Mode and Conquest Mode, all progress is saved and preserved. Thus, you can stop playing Story Mode in any of the Operations and switch over to Conquest Mode safe in the knowledge that you’ll be back exactly where you were when you swapped in the first place. The same is true for Conquest Mode, but there are some subtle differences. For example, if you uncover any new areas of the map in Conquest Mode, like Golem Island, then the section you discover will also be available in Story Mode. This allows you to find Bivouacs and log them on your map so that you can use them across both game modes.

How to swap between Story Mode and Conquest Mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

To swap between Story Mode and Conquest Mode, you need to open the Operations menu page and find the icon for Operation Greenstone or Operation Motherland. These will differ depending on which mode you’re playing. All you need to do is open the icon and confirm that you’d like to swap. After a loading screen, you’ll be in the mode you chose.