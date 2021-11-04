What new weapons and gear are available in Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland?

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland adds a host of new content to the game. The main draw is Conquest Mode, a brand new way to play the game and advance the story of Auroa beyond the end of Operation Greenstone. There’s so much more to find in the game, though, which is why we’ve put together this guide for all the new weapons, gear, and vehicles that you can find in your journey returning to the island.

New gear

There’s a plethora of new gear to unlock and collect around Auroa. For some of these items, you’ll need to progress through levels and unlock them, while others can be found in the world as the new weapon and vehicle skins can. The following is every new piece of gear you can get.

Optical Camo : Unlocked through the story

: Unlocked through the story Bodark Night Vision Goggles : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Future Soldier Helmet : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Conqueror Title : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Gorka Pants : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode 6B43 Vest : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Future Soldier Vest : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Russian Counter-Terrorism Armor Vest : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Russian Defender 2 Vest : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Smersh Molle Chest Rig Vest : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Future Soldier Top : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Gorka 4 Jacket : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Fyodor Archinov Figure : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Katya Maksimov Figure : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Kostas Tchertkov Figure : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Vassili Kropotkine Figure : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Future Soldier Scarf Facemask : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Spetsnaz Balaclava Facemask : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Bodark A Gear Patch : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Bodark B Gear Patch : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Russian Army A Gear Patch : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode United States Flag 3 Gear Patch : Unlocked by default

: Unlocked by default John Kozak’s Glasses – Cross-Com Glasses : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode Oakley Jawbreaker – Cross-Com Glasses : Unlocked by reaching level 40

: Unlocked by reaching level 40 Auroa Police Gear Patch : Unlocked by reaching level 60

: Unlocked by reaching level 60 Camelback Ambush Backpack : Unlocked by reaching level 70

: Unlocked by reaching level 70 Camelback Ambush Backpack Open : Unlocked by reaching level 70

: Unlocked by reaching level 70 1st Battalion, 5th SFG Title : Unlocked by reachning level 99

: Unlocked by reachning level 99 Titanium Weapon Paint : Unlocked by reachning level 99

: Unlocked by reachning level 99 Mixed Materials Ghillie Pants : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop Mixed Materials Ghillie Top : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop Future Soldier Headgear Facemask : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop Mixed Materials Ghillie Hood Facewear : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop Russian Army B Gear Patch : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop Russian Army C Gear Patch : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop Azure Glasses : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop ACH Goggles – Cross-Com Glasses : Purchased in Maria’s Shop

: Purchased in Maria’s Shop Jungle Boots DMS Shoes : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store M88 “Afghanka” Pants : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Tropical Combat Trousers : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store 6B3 Vest: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

Purchased in Ghost Coins Store 6B5 Vest : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Crye AVS – Loaded Vest : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store M69 Flak Vest : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Combat T-shirt : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Gorka 3 Jacket : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store M88 “Afghanka” Jacket : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Tropical Combat Jacket : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store M1 Helmet – Covered : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Safariland PROTECH Delta X Helmet : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Safariland PROTECH Delta X – Covered Helmet : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store SSh-68 Helmet : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Revision SnowHawk Balaclava Facemask : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Syriyka Soviet Combat Hat Facewear : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Veshmeshok Backpack : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store BCG Glasses : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Revision SnowHawk Ballistic Goggles Glasses : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Soviet Military Goggles Glasses : Purchased in Ghost Coins Store

: Purchased in Ghost Coins Store Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Insignia Gear Patch : Free from Ubisoft Connect

: Free from Ubisoft Connect Scott Mitchell – Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Figure : Free from Ubisoft Connect

: Free from Ubisoft Connect John Kozak – Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier Figure : Free from Ubisoft Connect

: Free from Ubisoft Connect Alicia Diaz – Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® 2 Figure: Free from Ubisoft Connect

New weapons

The thing most players will be concerned with is the new weapons you can get in the game. They are as follows.

SR-3M : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode SR-3M Scout : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode SR-3M Tactical : Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode

: Unlocked by completing Conquest Mode VSK-50 : Unlocked by reaching level 40

: Unlocked by reaching level 40 AC-AR : Unlocked by reaching level 80

: Unlocked by reaching level 80 ACR : Purchased from Maria’s Shop

: Purchased from Maria’s Shop ACR Assault : Purchased from Maria’s Shop

: Purchased from Maria’s Shop M110 : Purchased from Maria’s Shop

: Purchased from Maria’s Shop Resistance ASR Shorty : Purchased from Maria’s Shop

: Purchased from Maria’s Shop SR-1 : Purchased from Maria’s Shop

: Purchased from Maria’s Shop AK-47 Shorty: Purchased from Maria’s Shop

New vehicles

Finally, there are new vehicles to use in your time on Auroa in Conquest Mode. These are as follows.