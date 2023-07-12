Baldur’s Gate 3: Does It Have Crossplay & Cross Progression?

When Baldur’s Gate 3 arrives on PC, there are multiple locations to play the game. You’ll be able to check it out on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG Galaxy. You can pick any of these to start the game from, and you’ll eventually be able to check it out on consoles.

Multiplayer will be launching for Baldur’s Gate 3, giving you the opportunity to lead a small party through this expansive campaign. But do you all need to be on the same platform to play the game? Here’s what you need to know about how crossplay and cross progression are going to work with Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Crossplay & Cross Progression Works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image via Larian Studios

We can confirm that Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t have any type of crossplay when it initially launches. You won’t be able to switch between the console and PC versions. However, when it comes to the marketplace of where you purchased the game on PC, that won’t matter. You can still play the game with anyone, so long as they’re playing the PC version, which is excellent news for anyone who plans to play the game when it launches on August 3, 2023. Hopefully, this is corrected in the future.

On the flip side, Larian Studios has talked about how Baldur’s Gate 3 will have cross-platform features. For anyone who starts playing on PC when the game first launches, you can bring the save over to the console versions when those become available on September 6, 2023.

However, it is important to note that you need to purchase the console version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for this to work. You cannot own the PC version; download it onto any of your consoles. You have to purchase the game twice, and then you can share your saves with your Larian profiles. Any game you upload to your Larian profile should be viable for this to work.

I only recommend purchasing the game multiple times if you truly enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3, and want prefer playing it from your console. Both places will be good for playing the game, although those who enjoy creating and using mods might have a better time on the PC version.