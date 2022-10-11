Does Coral Island have multiplayer? Answered

Coral Island has players jumping into a tropical adventure and getting right to work on creating their dream island. While simulation games can be enjoyed solo, they are always a bit more fun when you can enjoy them with a friend and work on them together. So naturally, you will be asking, does Coral Island have multiplayer? This guide has the answer for you, although it may call for some patience on your end.

Is there multiplayer in Coral Island?

Coral Island does not have any multiplayer functionality at the time of writing, so you’ll have to go solo when working on your island paradise for the time being. However, this won’t always be the case, as developers Stairway Games have made it clear that multiplayer will be coming — you will just have to wait a little while longer.

In the studio’s roadmap for the title, Stairway Games detail all the features it intends to add to the game, and while there is no exact date, we know that multiplayer is planned to launch after the 1.0 update and when the game leaves Early Access. Naturally, this should be taken with a grain of salt as development and timeframes can change.

Related: All characters you can romance in Coral Island

Despite the wait for multiplayer, there will be plenty of new content coming to Coral Island that will keep you busy, ranging from smaller additions such as new clothes, items, and decor, to big new features such as diving, adoptable pets, more story quests, marriage and children, and endgame content.

Whilst it’s a shame you’ll have to wait to play with friends, the game is already filled with things to do that fans of the genre can get stuck into. Whether you want to catch all the fish you can or enjoy exploring for bugs in the brushes, Coral Island has got you covered with all your simulation game needs, and as new content like multiplayer arrives, you can expect it to get better with time.