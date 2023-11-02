Farming in Coral Island: Best Seasonal Crops, Upgrade Tools & Greenhouse

As much as I like to pretend Coral Island is a dating sim, the main objective in the game is to transform your overgrown land into a flourishing farm. To achieve this, you’ll need to make key decisions about which crops to cultivate.

There are many ways to make the most of your farm on Coral Island. You can sell crops, use them to complete quests or gift them to NPCs. Your crops play a central role in your farming journey. Because there are so many farming games, grasping farming mechanics varies from one game to the next. In this guide, I’ll go over everything you need to know about farming in Coral Island.

How to Upgrade Farming Tools in Coral Island

Your farming journey begins with a set of starter tools. You can upgrade them over time at the blacksmith‘s shop for a bit of gold and a couple of ores. With better tools, tasks will consume less and less stamina. The essential tools for farming are:

Hoe : Used to till the soil.

: Used to till the soil. Scythe : Ideal for clearing grass and harvesting specific crops.

: Ideal for clearing grass and harvesting specific crops. Watering Can: Necessary for hydrating your crops. It can be refilled at the nearby pond.

The most exhausting task by far is watering. However, you can craft sprinklers to automate the watering process. Crafting a couple of scarecrows won’t hurt either, as they will keep crows at bay. I’m not kidding; they will literally eat your crops.

Is Fertilizer Worth it in Coral Island?

Fertilizer increases the quality of crops in Coral Island. Better quality crops sell for a higher price, so this is something we want.

However, they can be a bit expensive in the early game. The best thing you can do here is craft them with 20x Wood, 5x Trash, and 5x Sap. These are all materials you can gather while cleaning your farm plot.

Seasonal Crop Guide in Coral Island

Coral Island offers a wide array of crops, flowers, fruit plants, and fruit trees for you to grow on your farm. With over 75 different options to choose from, you’ll have the freedom to experiment with classics and exotic varieties. Each crop has a specific season in which it can grow, such as spring, summer, fall, or winter. Most crops will wither at the end of their respective season.

Best Spring Seeds Best Summer Seeds Best Fall Seeds Best Winter Seeds In the early game, go for Turnips and sell them to save for Cauliflower. Turnips will yield a 15-coin profit, giving you enough to buy the 70-coin

Cauliflower seed. Sure, they’re pretty costly. But Cauliflower sells for 135 coins each. The best flower to grow in the spring is the Poppy. Each will sell for 65 Gold.



In your second year, you might want to focus on Sugar Cane and Strawberries. They’re both pretty expensive seeds to purchase, but each yields around 300 coins per crop. The best summer crops in Coral Island in the early game are Radishes and Hot Peppers. If you’ve already got a Keg, processing Wheat is the way to go.



If you’re already in your second year, you should incorporate Coffee to keg processing. If you’re not into processing, Hot Peppers are still the best crop in Coral Island. However, if you’ve crafted a Keg, turn your Rice seeds into sake.



In your second year, invest your savings into Beets and Blue Dahlia seeds. The best winter crops in Coral Island are Tea Leaves and Cotton. However, if you are good at turning Snow Drops into honey, you’ll maximize your earnings.

How to Unlock the Greenhouse

To unlock the Greenhouse, complete the First Goddess Shrine in the Lake Temple. This includes the Essential Resources, Ocean Scavangeables, and all Seasonal Sesajen bundles. Once everything is restored, access to the greenhouse next to the farm will be restored.

Some crops have the unique ability to grow across multiple seasons. Once you unlock the greenhouse for your farm, you can plant crops year-round, offering you greater flexibility in your farming strategy.