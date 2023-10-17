What Platforms Will Coral Island Release For

Coral Island will soon be whisking players off on a tropical cozy adventure, but what platforms will it be available on upon launch? You can play Coral Island right now on Steam and the Microsoft Store, as the game is currently in Early Access, but this version is still in development, with the complete edition still on the way

Coral Island is a cozy simulation game where you make a personal character and set off to live on a tropical island. You’ll abandon your big city life to help repair the damage done to Coral Island and build a farm while getting to know the residents and potentially falling in love with them. If you love building and designing homes or falling in love with mermaids, then this could be the big game of 2023 for you.

Coral Island: What Platforms Is It Releasing On?

Coral Island is currently available on Steam and Windows Store Early Access, but it will make the jump to multiple platforms when it launches. The full version of Coral Island launches on November 14, 2023. According to the developers, Coral Island will be available on PC via Steam and the Windows Store, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

Xbox players will have an extra leg up over the other platforms, as developer Stairway Games has also announced that Coral Island is coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch. The Early Access version is already available via PC Game Pass, which means you can try it without purchasing the full game.

The Nintendo Switch won’t receive Coral Island at the same time as the other platforms, which is a shame, as it’s the perfect title for the platform. The developers have said that a Switch version is in development, so expect to see it in a Nintendo Indie World Direct further down the line. Until then, you can enjoy Coral Island on the go via the Steam Deck.

Coral Island has been in Early Access for a while now, and it’s fortunate the developers didn’t rush it out the door, as it would have been mangled in the packed 2023 release schedule had it been released earlier. November is the perfect time to release such a game, as everything is winding down in the run-up to the holiday season, and a tropical vacation will seem like bliss after a year of fantasy, sci-fi, and first-person shooter titles.