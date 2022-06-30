Does Dead by Daylight have voice chat? Answered

In Dead by Daylight, four survivors are pitted against one menacing killer. The four survivors have to power on five generators and then turn on an exit game before they can escape while the killer tries to put them all on hooks. Each survivor has three chances on a hook before ultimately being sacrificed and killed. Survivors and killers can select from a wide range of characters, such as Laurie and Michael Meyers from the Halloween franchise, Ghostface from Scream, and Sadako and Yoichi Asakawa from The Ring. The game also features items and perks, allowing both killers and survivors to build their characters; however, they like to make their time playing the game easier and more enjoyable.

Is there voice chat in Dead by Daylight?

With the game being a cooperative experience, you’ll need to communicate and work with the other survivors on tasks if you want to have any hopes of doing well in your match. A lack of communication and teamwork will ultimately bring your team down and cost you the game. A voice chat can help alleviate this problem as players can tell each other what they’re doing or if they need help. However, in a game like Dead by Daylight, where a singular killer is up against four survivors, communication like this could be a big disadvantage to the killer. With that being said, does Dead by Daylight have in-game voice chat for survivors to use?

Unfortunately, the game does not feature in-game voice chat. So, if you want to chat with survivors, you’ll need to play with your friends and get in a voice call with one another, like on Discord or by communicating with each other through the console party voice chat.