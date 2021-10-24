How to fish in Elyon

Fishing is a vital skill that players can utilize to generate gold in Eloyn. Additionally, they can also be disassembled and used as a resource for several purposes. In this guide, we’ll look at the fishing procedure in Elyon and what are the best spots for the same.

To start fishing, you need to acquire a fishing rod first. You can purchase a standard fishing rod from the manager of any fishing spot. Alternatively, you can also craft one using the house’s weapon production table. It’s important to note that not all rods are the same, and each type has a different effect. Here is the list of all the available rods in the game:

Shabby Fishing Rod- No effects

Sea Wing Fishing Rod- Reduces waiting time

Waterfall Rock Fishing Rod- Reduces automatic fishing time

Heavenly Island Fishing Rod- High durability

Sea Wind Fishing Rod- Higher chance to land a pearl

Windy Fishing Rod- Decreases the difficulty of mini-game

Once you have the fishing rod, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Head towards the desired fishing spot.

Once there, press F to start fishing.

If something latches onto the hook of your rod, it will start twitching. At this moment, you need to press Spacebar to reel out the catch.

There are designated fishing spots in the game that are marked by fish shape on the World map. However, you can also fish on any water body in the game and not only the designated fishing spots.