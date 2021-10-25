How to upgrade weapons in Elyon

A big part of success in many MMOs is crafting and upgrading your equipment and Elyon is no different. Sure, there is a lot of other stuff to do, but you’re going to spend a lot of your time fighting. There are a couple of ways to upgrade weapons in Elyon, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, so here is everything you need to know about how to make sure your weapons level up alongside you.

Equipping Runes

The simplest way to upgrade your equipment in Elyon is to equip a rune to it. Every weapon starts out with one runeslot and gains new runeslots for every +4 enhancement it receives. There are seven different rune colors and each one upgrades a different attribute on the weapon.

Red – Increase damage traits

Blue – Increase defense traits

Green – Increases healing traits

Yellow – Increases luck and chance traits

Purple – Grants traits with positive and negative effects for those wanting a high risk/high reward strategy

Orange – Increase crowd control traits

White – Can be equipped to any slot and directly increase a specific stat.

Every runeslot beyond the first one has a specific color that can be equipped to it, so finding the right rune for your weapon will be key. Runes can be changed without any cost, so having some spare for specific encounters might be a good idea.

Enchanting Weapons

Enchanting your weapon will give it a pure stat boost as well as a bonus to damage against a certain kind of monster. This function is unlocked via the main quest line, usually around level 38. Enchantment costs hearthstones of the appropriate color for the tier of the weapon you are upgrading. There is no downside to enchanting your weapons, so be sure not to neglect this process.

Enhancing Weapons

Enhancing is different from enchanting in Elyon but it is no less important. Enhancing your weapon can be done from level 34 in most major cities on the map. Each weapon can be upgraded a certain number of times as indicated by the number of diamonds on the item’s stats. Enhancing weapons costs enhancement stones and comes with a chance of failure.

Success when enhancing your weapons will increase the number of runeslots it has, the attack stats, and potentially increase the item’s tier once it reaches a certain level. Failure will decrease the weapon’s enhancement level and set you back a bit. However, certain items can undo previous failures, so it usually isn’t the end of the world. Enhancement slots with a yellow border have a higher percentage chance of success and of giving a bonus enhancement, so they are worth paying attention to when planning your next upgrade.

The only exception to this is Breaththrough tier weapons, which are extremely powerful but come with the risk of being destroyed entirely upon failing to enhance them, making the process extra risky.

Elyon is out now for PC.