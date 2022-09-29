Does FUT Loyalty still exist in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team (FUT) sees a number of changes to the game, including to Chemistry. One key component to Chemistry was the existence of Loyalty, a great way to get an added boost while on the pitch. With the removal of chemistry links and a refined replacement, it’s fair to wonder as to whether Loyalty, in its previous form, still exists for FIFA 23. Thanks to EA Sports, we do have some information on Loyalty.

FUT Loyalty and FIFA 23

Before we get into FUT Loyalty in FIFA 23, let’s go over how the mechanic of Loyalty worked in prior years. In past FIFA games, users could gain chemistry boosts via Loyalty. Players with Loyalty had their Chemistry figure boosted by 1, and there were a couple of ways to get Loyalty on a card.

One way to gain Loyalty just by pulling a card in FUT. This, however, is random and was not applicable in many different situations. Alternatively, users could have a card gain Loyalty by playing 10 games with your FUT team, whether it be online or offline.

For FIFA 23, Loyalty no longer exists. This was confirmed by EA Sports in an August 2022 Pitch Notes blog post on the EA Sports website. This means that Chemistry is now solely focused on making the most of mixing and matching team, leagues, and nations on a roster in order to get the Chemistry figure up in Football Ultimate Team.