Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have Early Access?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner, and players are eager to suit up and take to the expanded New York City in what looks to be a stellar new addition to the series.

With this being a major Triple-A release, it’s understandable that players may be wondering if, like so many titles this year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be getting an early access launch to allow players to jump in early for some extra cash. We’ve got the answer to that question in this guide.

Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have an Early Access Launch?

Unlike many other Triple-A titles this year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not have an early access release, meaning players will not have a chance to jump into the game early, and everyone will get to expereince the upcoming superhero title on the same October 20 release date.

While there will be no early access, players will be able to get some extra goodies if they preorder any edition of the game, with preorders coming with two early suit unlocks: the Arachknight Suit for Peter and the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles, as well as the Web Grabber Gadget early unlock and three Skill Points to spend from the beginning of the game. Meanwhile, the digital deluxe has five suits for each character, extra photo mode options, and another two Skill Points for a total of five.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be an outlier by not having early access for its release, which has become a rather bothersome trend in gaming this year. Multiple big titles like Starfield and Diablo 4, as well as a few others, have had early access as a preorder bonus to let players jump in on games early, and we imagine it will continue to be the case with more titles as we approach the end of 2023 and into 2024.

Elsewhere in Spider-Man news, we recently learned about some of the accessibility options coming to the game, including support for the Access controller and some of the lengths the developers have gone to make an immersive world, including making Coney Island attractions ridable. However, we also have seen leaks begin to appear online, so keep your head down for the next week or so to avoid anything getting spoiled.

As for when players can swing into this new superhero epic, it’s not much longer now, as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20 for PlayStation 5.