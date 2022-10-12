Overwatch 2 has recently been released and ever since its launch, it has suffered from numerous issues. This includes long queue times, getting disconnected from servers, high latency, and more. While it has its issues, it also has new features added to it also. A key query of players might be whether Overwatch 2 has an aim assist feature. Almost all games have this feature present. Aim assist helps in taking out targets much easier by precisely adjusting the aim. PC players can properly pinpoint their aiming without aim assist as they have a mouse and keyboard. But, console players need this feature to even compete against the almighty PC players. Games like Warzone, Halo Infinite, and Apex Legends, all have the aim assist feature present. So, this begs the question: does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

Related: Best crosshair reticle settings in Overwatch 2

Is the aim assist feature present in Overwatch 2?

Fortunately, Overwatch 2 does have the aim assist feature present with it. It will be present in both PvP and PvE matches. That means players can take out targets much more easily with the help of aim assist. But, this feature is only available for console players i.e. PlayStation and Xbox users. PC players will have to do with the old mouse and keyboard.

Related: Can I opt out of SMS Protect for Overwatch 2? Answered

There is a certain twist with this feature. Aim assist will only be enabled when playing with others on the same platform or against players of a different console platform. For example, for PlayStation players, aim assist would be enabled only against other PlayStation and Xbox players. If players want to enable crossplay and play against PC players, then the aim assist feature will be disabled. As such, console players would be at a severe disadvantage against PC players without aim assist.