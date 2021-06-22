How to equip loot in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Loot has always been the most significant reward incentive in Dungeons & Dragons. Why else would our fantastical characters risk their lives in countless tombs and dungeons but to better equip themselves and get stronger as they do it? That remains true in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, where as you play, you will various gear pieces that you can outfit your chosen character with. Here is how to equip the loot you find in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

Before you can equip loot in Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, you obviously need to find it first in one of the game’s missions. During gameplay, you can find armor pieces that drop from opening chests, defeating enemies, and completing an act. After the act is finished, you will see a recount of the party’s stats during the level and how much loot each player earned.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once that is done, you will return to Kelvin’s Cairn, but you might notice that none of the loot you found is there when you open your equipment page. Oddly enough, once you get back to the hub world, you need to walk over to the Rewards Chest even though you picked up that gear during gameplay.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reveal each piece you earned during your gameplay, and then you will be able to equip it by opening your Character Sheet, tabbing over to Equip, and looking through your hard-earned rewards.