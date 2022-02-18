Dying Light 2 Stay Human: What choices should you make talking to Lawan during The Shoe?

As soon as you complete the Broadcast story quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the The Shoe story quest begins, with you and Lawan leaping off the rooftop and paragliding down to the apartment building where she used to live. The choices you make during The Shoe have an impact on how Lawan reacts to you, some more than others. But, no matter what you do or say, you cannot romance Lowan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first enter apartment 216, Lawan warns you not to touch anything apart from the shoes she wants you to retrieve, but there are a lot of things in there that you can touch. You might think that she’ll like you more if you ignore distractions and go straight for the shoes, but it doesn’t really work like that. When you find the shoes you’ll inevitably make some very personal discoveries about Lawan, and she won’t be happy about that at all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve run the gauntlet of reaching Lawan’s rooftop, you then have to run the gauntlet of her emotions:

Lawan: Just leave me alone.

If you say Hey, what’s going on? [Be empathetic] , she’ll continue to be defensive, but she’ll let you stick around and look at the stars with her.

, she’ll continue to be defensive, but she’ll let you stick around and look at the stars with her. If you say Come on, shake it off. [Be practical], she’ll swear at you, but seems to appreciate the teasing, and you’ll also look at the stars with her.

Lawan: Do Pilgrims get their hearts broken?

If you say It’s kinda happening right now , she tells you that your constellation is Cygnus, the swan.

, she tells you that your constellation is Cygnus, the swan. If you say More likely the other way around , she tells you that your constellation is Orion, the hunter.

, she tells you that your constellation is Orion, the hunter. If you say Never, she tells you that your constellation is Pegasus, the loner.

Lawan: Fucking coward.

If you say Killing him won’t change the past , she’ll reiterate that she’s going to do it anyway.

, she’ll reiterate that she’s going to do it anyway. If you say He doesn’t seem like a coward to me, she’ll tell you more about what Hakon did to make her angry.

Screenshot by Gamepur

None of these choices affect the story or any of the quest rewards you get, so your choice is a matter of preference.