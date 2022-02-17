Dying Light 2 Stay Human: What should you do about Elena in Black Widow?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the Black Widow side quest becomes available after you complete The Lost Light. Find the quest giver, Jolly, hanging around near the vendor in the PK Floating Fortress. Talk to her and she’ll tell you that her father is dating Elena, and that she believes Elena will kill him, just as she has four of her previous boyfriends. Jolly asks you to go and speak to Josh, who is Elena’s only known surviving ex. This quest involves two dialogue choices that have serious consequences for Elena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first choice you get, when talking to the woman at the Fish Eye bar (she’s Elena, although you don’t know that yet), doesn’t make much difference. One way or another, someone will tell you to look for Josh on the rooftops. After you’ve found Josh, you’ll go and search Elena’s room and she’ll catch you at it. Meyer will then burst in and you’ll get your first big choice:

Elena poisons people.

It’s nothing, officers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t care about the story (or the truth) and just want to collect your quest XP as quickly as possible, then you should tell Meyer that Elena poisons people. This will conclude the quest, and Elena will be hanged.

If you’d rather dig deeper into this sub-plot, then tell Meyer that there’s nothing going on. This won’t stop Elena being arrested, but it will give you the chance to prove that she might not necessarily be guilty.

After you find the Baba (a.k.a the Plague Switch), and run an errand for her, she will tell you that Elena’s little orange containers do not contain poison, but antibiotics. Back at the PK Floating Fortress, you’ll speak to Jolly, Elena, and Meyer, and get your second big choice:

Drink.

Don’t drink.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you drink, Elena will be released and Jolly won’t be happy. If you don’t drink, Elena will be hanged and Jolly will be grateful to you. Either way, you never find out for sure whether Elena is guilty, and you get the same quest rewards whatever happens.